Big news on next season’s (2017/18) passes just dropped. Sugarbush joins the Mountain Collective for a sweet suite of deals. Vail announced it’s Epic Pass pricing (which is expected to include Stowe, once the sale closes) and Mount Snow, Bolton Valley and a few others have some great deals. Plus, at many mountains if you buy your 2017/18 pass now, you can ski for the rest of this season for free.

THE MOUNTAIN COLLECTIVE

For 2017/18 Sugarbush Resort joins the Mountain Collective, one of the widest-ranging multi-resort passes ever (replacing Stowe, which was part of the Mountain Collective last year). The early season deal was $399 which earns you 2 days free skiing at each of 16 resorts and additional days for half price (a total of 32 days). It’s a sweet collection which includes Alta and Snowbird, Aspen Snowmass, Banff/Sunshine, Jackson Hole, Lake Louise, Mammoth, Revelstoke, Snowbasin, Squaw Valley, Sun Valley, Taos, Telluride and Thredbo in Australia. There are no blackout dates and only a limited number of passes will be sold at this price. The best part? For kids 12 and under the pass costs just $1. Sugarbush plans to release its early season pass prices on March 18. Sugarbush is planning to announce its own season pass prices to current passholders first and then the public at the end of next week. www.mountaincollective.com

THE EPIC PASS

Vail Resorts’ much anticipated 2017/18 Epic Pass went on sale today for $859 (and if you buy your Epic Pass before April 9, you get 6 buddy tickets at a fixed price–that was not published.) As of now, the 2017/18 Epic Pass is good for unlimited days at Vail Resort’s 13 resorts. These include Vail, Beaver Creek, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge. Keystone, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Wilmot, Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton, Perisher (2018 access) and Arapahoe Basin.

It is expected to also include Stowe Mountain Resort, whose operations Vail intends to purchase and add to its portfolio. “We’re excited to continue to provide our guests with exceptional experiences and build upon the unprecedented value of the Epic Pass with the addition of Whistler Blackcomb and Stowe Mountain Resort for the 2017-2018 winter season,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts. Vail expects to close on the Stowe sale after the close of the season, however the “6 buddy passes” deal is only good through April 9.

Epic Pass holders also get limited access to 30 European ski resorts including Verbier and Les 4 Vallées in Switzerland, Les 3 Vallées in France; Arlberg in Austria; and Skirama Dolomiti Adamello Brenta in Italy. www.snow.com

BOLTON VALLEY

Bolton Valley puts its early season deals out there on March 8 with the caveat that you have to buy by April 3. The Value Pass for adults is just $489 if you buy early and a second pass, which excludes Saturdays is $349. Seniors, ages 65-74 pay $199 and over 75, just $29!!

The “Ski Bum” pass for those ages 18-25 is $159 and kids passes are just…wait for it: $29. And if you buy a pass now, you ski for the rest of the 2017 season for free. www.boltonvalley.com

JAY PEAK & BURKE

Burke Mountain and Jay Peak will once again join forces with the Judge Pass which gives full access to both mountains all winter long. The Burke-only season pass goes on sale on March 11 and will remain the same price points in tier 1 with adult passes starting at just $599. Pass holders also have the option to add a Burke Bike Park season pass to their winter season pass purchase for just $99/adult and/or $49/junior. Pass holders who purchase an adult, senior 1 or 2, couples or Family pass will receive 2 complimentary buddy vouchers valid to ski/ride Burke Mountain during the 2017/18 winter season. www.skiburke.com

MOUNT SNOW/PEAK PASS

Mount Snow’s 2017/18 Peak Pass, which debuted last season, went on sale on March 3 and you have until April 30 to get the early season discount. The Peak Pass features a total of six pass options valid at seven different mountain locations across four states in the Northeast. Resorts include Mount Snow in Vermont; Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched Mountains in New Hampshire; Hunter Mountain in New York; and Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania.

The top-level Explorer Pass features access to unlimited skiing and riding starting at $399 for youth ages 7 to 17, and only $599 for adults, if purchased by April 30, 2017. Along with unlimited access to seven resorts, the Explorer Pass features retail, lodging, and bring-a-friend discounts/

Other passes include the Drifter Pass, priced at $399 for 18-29 year olds; the Ranger Pass at $499 (all ages), featuring 11 blacked out holiday dates; the Traveler Pass at $299 (all ages) that offers midweek-only skiing and riding; and the Scout Pass at just $60 for seven-resort access for children ages six and younger. All spring prices are valid until April 30, 2017, and offer the additional bonus of skiing for the remainder of the 2016-2017 spring skiing season.

Avid skiers and snowboarders may purchase the passes outright, or take advantage of a $99-down payment plan. Payment plan participants will also be able to ski the remainder of this season while paying off their pass in four equal, monthly payments starting in May. www.mountsnow.com

OTHER DEALS:

At Middlebury College Snow Bowl, if you buy next year’s season pass now you can ski for free all March. Stratton expects to announce its early season pass pricing (a savings of $300 on a pass) shortly and other resort will be as well. We will update this page with new information as we get it.

Photo: Courtesy Sugarbush Resort