2017-18 Season Pass Deadlines Are Coming Up Fast

What does it mean to have a season pass? Freedom. Freedom from second guessing conditions and asking yourself if you really should go ski or ride. (If you have to ask, go.) And now, freedom to choose where you ski. The trend in multi-resort season passes has exploded. All you have to gure out is which pass is right for you.

We’ve done the homework and here’s a chart of what passes will cost around Vermont this year and, below it, what a multi-resort pass can get you.

EPIC PASS

The Epic Pass ($879) has no restrictions, no blackout dates, and gets you unlimited access to 15 resorts, including Stowe, Vt.; Colorado’s Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Arapahoe Basin and Keystone; Park City, Utah; California’s Heavenly, Northstar-at- Tahoe and Kirkwood; the Midwest’s Wilmot, Wisc., Afton Alps, Minn.; Mt. Brighton, Mich., plus Whistler Blackcomb, BC and Perisher, Australia (2018). There’s also limited access to 30 European ski resorts including Les 3 Vallees (France), Skirama Dolomiti Adamello Brenta (Italy) and Arlberg (Austria). epicpass.com.

FREEDOM PASS

Want to ski some of the least crowded little gems from Vermont to Alaska? Consider the Freedom Pass. Passholders at any of the participating resorts, including Magic Mountain ($599) and Bolton Valley ($549), get three free day tickets at the following: New Hampshire’s Black Mountain, Dartmouth Skiway, Granite Gorge, McIntyre and Whaleback; Maine’s Lost Valley; Plattekill, N.Y.; New Mexico’s Pajarito Mountain and Sipapu; Ski Cooper, Colo. and Eaglecrest, Ak. boltonvalley.com or magic.com.