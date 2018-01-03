5 Upcoming Events You Won’t Want To Miss

The holidays may be over, but winter’s festivities have only just started. Here are 5 events that will keep you busy this January.

11 | Thirsty Thursdays: Vermont’s New Backcountry Fever

Join the Vermont Ski + Snowboard Museum for its second Thirsty Thursday of the season, a roundtable talk and drinks with Michael Snyder, Commissioner of Vermont State Parks, and the leaders of the Catamount Trail Association, RASTA and the Vermont Huts Association to learn about the new glades, huts and backcountry terrain that’s opening up around Vermont. (For a primer, check out our latest story on backcountry).

13 | 10th Annual Ladies Nordic Ski Expo, Rikert

Rikert Nordic Center and the Catamount Trail Association host this fun, social event taught by women for women. The expo offers an opportunity to receive instruction in both classic and skate skiing as well as backcountry and telemark techniques.

19-26 | Trapp Family Lodge 50th Anniversary Celebration Week

Trapps celebrates 50 years of cross country skiing with a week of outings with the von Trapp family, live music and dancing at the bierhall, antique ski and vintage clothing events, group skis, a demo day and more. (For the backstory, check out our piece here.)

25-27 | Telemark World Cup, Sugarbush

Sugarbush hosts this 3-day event featuring world-class, international competitors. Racers will participate in classic, sprint and parallel sprint races.

26-28 | Smuggs Ice Bash, Smugglers’ Notch

Winter’s biggest climbing event happens at the Notch and at PetraCliffs in Burlington. Sign up for free gear demos, clinics, slideshows, competitions, a party and prizes.