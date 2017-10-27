This winter, the Kelly Brush Foundation, founded after competitive ski racer Kelly Brush was paralyzed during a ski race, will make the course at the World Cup at Killington safer.

The foundation has partnered with the local organizing committee for the Audi FIS Women’s Ski World Cup at Killington Resort on a Venue Improvement Initiative designed to improve on-hill safety for the upcoming event.

As part of the Venue Improvement Initiative, the Kelly Brush Foundation has committed $40,000 to the two-day women’s alpine ski event, matching a commitment by Killington’s parent company, Utah-based Powdr Corp., for a total of $80,000 that will go directly towards the purchase and installation of on-hill safety equipment, including safety netting to line the edge of the race course and impact protection to mitigate hazards on the course.

“The Kelly Brush Foundation is focused on ensuring that safety in alpine ski racing is modeled at all levels of the sport, from the elite level on the international stage to local clubs at small ski areas across the country. We are honored to partner with Killington to put on an event that sets the standard for venue safety at all levels,” the foundation’s executive director, Zeke Davisson, said.

This is the second year Killington is hosting the Audi FIS Women’s Ski World Cup, which is scheduled for November 25 and 26, 2017. Last year’s event drew record attendance of more than 30,000 spectators over the two days.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Kelly Brush Foundation to continue providing a world-class venue for the top female athletes in the sport while continuing to provide a memorable experience for the guests,” said Killington Resort President and General Manager Michael Solimano.

In addition to supporting the World Cup, the benefits of the investment will extend to all athletes who race and train at Killington, which includes skiers from Killington Mountain School, Killington Ski Club and all participants of Vermont Alpine Race Association sanctioned events.

Since its inception in 2006, the Kelly Brush Foundation has supported ski clubs and race organizations in efforts to improve ski racing safety by assisting clubs in purchasing safety netting, trail widening projects and safety awareness campaigns. The Kelly Brush Foundation has awarded over 20 miles of netting to programs around the country seeking to improve on-hill safety.