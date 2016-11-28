Competition Our Favorite Shots From The World Cup November 28, 2016December 24, 2016 Emma Cotton 674 Views 2 Comments Mikaela Shiffrin, photos, World Cup Which photo is your favorite? Tell us in the comments. This slideshow requires JavaScript.
2 thoughts on “Our Favorite Shots From The World Cup”
My favorite WC photo is of forerunner Ava Mattson from Killington. It reinforces the fact that for every Mikeala there are hundreds of top junior ski racers being groomed in Vermont and throughout the northeast to take on the world.
I love the shot of Michaela with her grandmother! Something of special importance for Michaela; something we would all like to be able to do. The best of all possible winning experiences.