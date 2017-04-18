The Best Of This Weekend, April 21-23

With tailgating at Jay, Earth Day celebrations at Killington, a closing celebration at Stowe and Sugarbush’s Stein’s challenge, resorts are making the best of spring weather. Don’t miss this weekend’s classic spring events.

22 | 8th Annual Tailgating Party at Jay

Skiing meet cooking in this fun annual competition. Grab a grill, stick it on the bed of your truck and serve up the best grub you can for the judges. Dishes can win in the following categories: best presentation, best dish, best drink, best dessert and overall tailgate champions.

22 | Dazed and Defrosted, Killington

Enjoy Earth Day with soft bumps, cold brews, on-snow demos, an environmental village, photo booth & live music.

23 | Stowe’s Closing Party

Celebrate the conclusion of Stowe’s season with the mountain’s closing party on April 23. Ski to the music as the Shady Trees rock live, and will be heard on the Mansfield side of the mountain. The resort will officially closes for the season when the skiing day is done.

22 | Stein’s Challenge

Skiers complete as many laps as possible on Stein’s Run while spectators drink cold beer and eat pizza.