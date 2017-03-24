Celebrate Easter With Sunrises and Egg Hunts

Looking to spend Easter on a mountain? At resorts like Jay Peak, Killington, and Stowe, you can expect sunrise services on the mountaintop, full brunches and Easter egg hunts for the kids.

Burke Mountain

Head to Burke for an Easter brunch at at Willoughby’s Restaurant, located in the Burke Hotel. The Easter Sunday meal starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes to 1:00 p.m., priced at $20 per adult and $10 per child under 12. The menu features features everything from smoked salmon to eggs benedict and a honey-glazed ham carving station. Call 802-626-7461 for a reservation.

Jay Peak

Jay hosts an Easter Service at the top of the mountain. The tram will begin loading at 4:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday, and the service will start at 6:00 a.m. At the conclusion of the service, all are welcome to ski or ride back down, or take the tram. Then, head to the patio area outside the Pump House Indoor Waterpark to find eggs from the Easter bunny.

Killington

Killington will hold their annual Easter Sunrise Service at the Killington Peak Lodge, which starts at 6:30 am. The K-1 Express Gondola will start to bring guests to the top of the mountain at 5:30 am. Get there early to secure a spot: there is only room for 275 guests on a first-come, first-serve basis. Stick around after the mass for a community breakfast. Guests may ski or ride down starting at 8 a.m.

Also at 8 a.m., an Easter Egg Hunt for all ages will kick off at the K-1 Base Lodge. A toddler-friendly hunt will start at 9 a.m. Lucky scavengers can find candy in the eggs–along with lift tickets and season passes to Killington Resort and Pico!

Okemo

Gather at the Roundhouse at Jackson Gore at 6 a.m. for an Easter Service with Okemo Valley’s Pastor, Abraham Gross. The celebrants will be led outside for hymns, a Bible reading and a short reflection as the sun rises.

After the sunrise service, Okemo will hold a Golden Egg Hunt as well as a Junior Egg Hunt, which will take place from 8-10 a.m. The Golden Egg hunt is for kids–and those who are young at heart. Find the golden egg to win a pair of skis or a snowboard! Several other eggs will be hidden on trails, and will contain wrapped candy and toys. The Junior Egg hunt is for children 6 and under. Head to the Jackson Gore Courtyard at 8 a.m. to start your search for those hidden eggs.

Smuggs

On Saturday, April 15 Smuggs will hold an Easter arts and crafts party at 11 a.m. at the Yurt by the Courtside Pool. Head to the Village Courtyard at 1 p.m. for an Egotistic Scavenger hunt. Meet by the fire pit to get your hunt list — but be quick! All participants must meet back at the fire pit at 3 p.m. Finish up your day at the Bunny Hop Dance party at the Meeting House.

Start off Easter Sunday at Smuggs’ non-denominational Easter Summit Sunrise Service at the top of the Sterling Lift, conditions permitting. A complimentary lift ride will be provided up the mountain starting at 6 a.m. and will end promptly at 6:30 am. Attendees may ski or ride down the mountain, or hop back on Sterling Lift to be transported down.

Stowe

Stowe will be celebrating Easter Sunday with a non-denominational Easter Sunrise Service, given by the Stowe Community Church. A complimentary mountain gondola ride will run from 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., weather permitting. The service starts at 6 a.m., right before the 6:06am sunrise. Ski, ride, or take the gondola down. An Easter Egg Hunt starts at 9 a.m. at the Spruce Peak Village Center. The eggs will be hidden all around ice rink. Make sure to bring your Easter Egg baskets and be prepared to visit with the Easter bunny!

Sugarbush

Head to Allyn’s Lodge on Lincoln peak for an Easter morning service at Sugarbush. The service starts at 7:30 a.m. with lift loading beginning at 6:50 a.m. and ending at 7:10 a.m. An Easter Brunch will follow the service at Timber Restaurant.

The Easter bunny plans to visit the mountain and hide eggs everywhere. All easter egg hunts will start at 10 a.m. Kids 6 and under should head to the Farmhouse & Schoolhouse at Lincoln peak for their egg hunt. Kids 7 and over can go to Allyn’s Lodge and Lower Jester at Lincoln Peak. There will also be an egg hunt for all ages happening at the Mt. Ellen base area. Happy hunting!

*Mad River Glen: In Vermont Ski + Ride’s latest print edition, we listed Mad River Glen in our Easter services section. However, due to spring conditions and the late holiday, Mad River Glen will be closed for Easter this year.