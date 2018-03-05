If you want to travel to ski, there’s been no better time. With Alterra’s Ikon Pass good at anywhere from Stratton to Snowbird, the Mountain Collective providing access to Sugarbush and Jackson Hole and a suite of other resorts and Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass valid at Stowe and, now Kicking Horse, Telluride and a host of other places, there are sweet deals to be had. Epic Pass prices and were to be preleased on March. And the best news? If active or retired military personnel (or a dependant), can get a Military Epic Pass starting at just $99. (See “Vail Honors Military.”)

If you buy an Epic Pass next year ($899) you’ll not only be able to ski for free at Vermont’s Stowe Mountain Resort Vail Resorts’ 13 other resorts, but you’ll also get up to 7 days of freeskiing at Telluride, Colo., Hakuba Valley, Japan and any of six Canadian ski resorts (including Kicking Horse in the Canadian Rockies and Mont St. Anne and Stoneham, in Quebec.)

A GROWING FAMILY

On March 5, Vail Resorts, Inc. and the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) jointly announced that the RCR’s six ski resorts across Canada—Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort in British Columbia, Nakiska in Alberta, and Mont Sainte Anne and Stoneham in Quebec—will join the industry-leading Epic Pass in a long-term alliance beginning with 2018-19 winter season, connecting the best resorts in Canada on one pass for Canadian skiers and snowboarders.

Epic pass holders also get additional free days at 30 European resorts — with varying conditions attached. For instance, in Austria, you get three free days in the Arlbeg if you book at certain lodges. In France, if you apply two weeks ahead, you can get two days at each of the regions: Les Trois Vallees, Paradiski and Tignes-Val D’Isere.

Perhaps best known among the RCR family of resorts are Kicking Horse and Fernie, located in the southeast corner of British Columbia on the legendary “Powder Highway”. Both Kicking Horse and Fernie are consistently ranked among the top 10 Canadian resorts as ultimate playgrounds that cater to powder hounds with their abundant annual snowfall and big mountain skiing. Kicking Horse, also known as “The Champagne Powder Capital of Canada” is situated just outside the charming historic logging town of Golden and boasts a diverse mix of expert and extreme terrain and one of the longest vertical drops—4,133 feet—in North America. Home to the World Freeride Tour, the ski resort is known for its four large alpine bowls, 85 long steep chutes and short lift lines. Fernie features over 2,500 acres of skiable terrain and 3,550 vertical feet, including 142 trails, five alpine bowls. With a reputation for the best powder in the Rockies, Fernie is a true winter playground for skiers and riders of all levels.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies on the Epic Pass for the 2018-19 winter season, offering skiers and snowboarders world-class mountain resorts in eight countries,” said Kirsten Lynch, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts.

HOW IT WORKS

1. Epic Pass™: The Epic Pass offers full access to Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood at Lake Tahoe; Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher in Australia, with no blackout dates.

The Epic Pass also provides limited access to Telluride in Colorado; Les 3 Vallées, Paradiski and Tignes-Val D’Isere in France; 4 Vallées in Switzerland; Arlberg in Austria and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy; and Hakuba Valley in Japan.

Epic Pass holders will receive a total of seven days of skiing or snowboarding with no blackout dates at RCR. Once the seven days have been used, pass holders can get 50 percent off additional lift tickets at RCR. Pass holders get the added benefit of going direct to the lift with their pass and avoid the ticket window.

2. Epic 7-Day Pass: Epic 7-Day Pass holders will receive up to seven days of skiing or snowboarding at RCR with no blackout dates as part of their seven total days on the pass. After the seven days, regardless of the resort at which they were redeemed, pass holders can get 50 percent off additional lift tickets at RCR. Pass holders get the added benefit of going direct to the lift with their pass and avoid the ticket window. The Epic 7-Day Pass features a total of seven days with no blackout dates at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Telluride, Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe and Arapahoe Basin, plus seven additional free days at Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton or Wilmot Mountain.

3. Epic 4-Day Pass: Epic 4-Day Pass holders will receive up to four days of skiing or snowboarding at RCR with no blackout dates as part of their four total days on the pass. After the four days, regardless of the resort at which they were redeemed, pass holders can get 50 percent off additional lift tickets at RCR. Pass holders get the added benefit of going direct to the lift with their pass and avoid the ticket window. The Epic 4-Day pass features a total of four days with no blackout dates at Whistler Blackcomb, Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Telluride Park City, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe and Arapahoe Basin, plus four additional free days at Afton Alps, Mt. Brighton or Wilmot Mountain.