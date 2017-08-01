Winter Starts on October 7. Expo Tickets on Sale Now!

Reserve your spot at Vermont’s biggest pre-season ski party, the VT SKI + RIDE Expo. Tickets on sale here!

Burlington, VT — July 26, 2017: Vermont’s first winter sports show, the VT SKI + RIDE EXPO is coming back to Burlington this year, October 7-8, with a new location: the downtown. Tickets are on sale for $5 at https://vermontskiandrideexpo.ticketspice.com/vermont-ski-and-ride-expo.

Vermont’s premiere winter sports show, VT SKI + RIDE Expo is being put on by the Rotary Club of Burlington for a second year. It benefits the Flyin’ Ryan Foundation and is presented by title sponsor, Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine. Additional sponsor support comes from University of Vermont College of Medicine, Farrell Distributing and Long Trail Brewing.

Last year, more than 1,000 people showed up for the inaugural EXPO, many coming from as far as Boston, Albany and Hartford just for the event. The EXPO welcomed more than 50 exhibitors—ranging from emerging Vermont brands such as WhiteRoom skis and Powe. Snowboards to ski resorts such as Stowe, Sugarbush and Smuggler’s Notch, apparel companies such as Ski the East, ski shops and more. Ski films showed round the clock and experts hosted talks on topics ranging from sports medicine to the latest trends in boot fitting.

“It was a huge coming together of everyone in the ski and board business,” says Rotary’s Jesse Beck. “Pretty much everyone will be there, bringing with them bargains and some never-seen new gear.”

This year, a whole new line-up of exhibitors is expected, along with the top returning brands. “We’re welcoming new apparel brand Orsden as well as shops such as the Alpine Shop and SlopeStyle Ski & Sport, Sugarbush Resort, organizations such as the Catamount Trail Association and more,” says Beck. “It’s going to be an even better event than last year.”

What can you look for at this year’s EXPO?

THE LATEST GEAR. Major ski shops will be there showcasing what’s new for 2017/18. Plus, see what brands such as Volkl, Marker, Powe. Snowboards and others have on tap for this year and check out great bargains on last year’s equipment.

RESORT NEWS & DEALS: Vermont’s major resorts will be present and ready to showcase what’s new for 2018 and the latest deals on lift tickets and passes.

MOVIES, TALKS & CLINICS: See the latest releases from Matchstick Productions, Ski the East, TGR and others. Learn backcountry tips, bootfitting techniques and more at top clinics that will be going on all day.

BEER & MUSIC: Long Trail Brewing is just one of our many sponsors. Drink up and listen to rockin’ blues of The Dog Catchers and other live music acts.

All proceeds from this event support the charitable works of the Burlington Rotary and the Flying Ryan Foundation. “We want this show to celebrate the passion for freeskiing and principles that my son Ryan lived by,” says Peter Hawks, referring to freeskiing legend Ryan Hawk’s Principles of Living, which the Flyin’ Ryan Foundation promotes. “And we hope to get more people excited about what skiing and riding here in Vermont can offer.

This is the first consumer ski show of the season not just in Vermont, but anywhere on the East Coast“ says VT SKI + RIDE editor Lisa Lynn. “So if you want to get the inside scoop on gear and what’s going to be happening on snow in 2017/18, it’s the place to be.”

“You’re going to see some very cool new things at this show “ says VT SKI + RIDE editor Lisa Lynn. “Some of the most innovative products in the winter sports market have come from Vermont brands.” She adds: “With 18 alpine, 30 Nordic resorts and with more than 3 million skier and rider visits annually, Vermont is one of the top three states in the country for skiing and riding.”

“We are modeling this after the Boston Ski Show expect about 5,000 in our first year,” says Beck. “The show is happening at a time when there are more than 40,000 students in Vermont and it’s prime foliage season,” he notes.

For more information: lisa.lynn@vtsports.com. For booth and event set up, contact Delaney Management at delaneymeeting.com

ABOUT US:

The Rotary Club of Burlington is a part of an international charitable organization comprised of professional and business leaders whose goals are humanitarian service, high ethical standards and the promotion of international goodwill and peace. Rotary’s motto is “Service Above Self.” www.burlingtonvtrotary.org.

The Flyin Ryan Foundation’s mission is to EXPOSE adventurers to Ryan Hawk’s Principles for Living, INSPIRE adventurers to craft their own set of core principles for living and to ACT on their core principles as the means through which they shape their attitude and engage in life. It does so through working with schools, individuals and organizations and awarding scholarships. To date, the foundation has awarded 84 adventure scholarships which are designed to encourage the pursuit of passion in the face of financial need.

VT SKI + RIDE Magazine has been covering the Vermont ski and ride scene for more than 12 years. Locally-owned, it is now a glossy, quarterly magazine with more than 100,000 copies distributed annually in Vermont and around New England. www.vtskiandride.com