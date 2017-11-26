Warm weather, sunshine, breezes — and snow flying. That’s what yesterday looked like at Killington Resort’s K1 base. Crowds of 18,000 (up from last year’s 16,00) meandered through the village and thronged in the grandstands, kids with facepaint screamed as Mikaela Shiffrin and their other favorite racers streaked down the course. Tailgates were set up in the parking lot, some with full bars and bonfires, where specatating was free and you got a full view of the course. From the opening ceremony parade where close to 1500 kids from ski clubs around the state marched in to the closing firewords and free concert by Dispatch, it was a spectacular day. Here are a few of the highlights, in photos, and the full results, below. All photos by Alex Klein.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



