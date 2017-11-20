Backstory

In 2009, world-class snowboarder and native Vermonter Kevin Pearce was training for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Park City, Utah. He tried a maneuver called the cab double-cork for the first time and, coming down, struck the lip of the halfpipe, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury. Now, Kevin is back on his snowboard and has a new goal: to raise awareness about traumatic brain injuries and send the message, ‘love your brain.’ More than 173,000 TBIs occur in athletes who are 19 years old or younger. As many as 25 percent of those injured later report suicidal ideations or suicide attempts. Love Your Brain strives to make those numbers smaller through community outreach, prevention and support for caretakers and athletes.

Get Involved

The Love Your Brain Foundation hosts several programs designed to shift the stigma that comes with a traumatic brain injury. The foundation encourages those inspired by Pearce’s story to host yoga classes, and share The Crash Reel, an award-winning documentary about Pearce’s injury and recovery. loveyourbrain.com.

