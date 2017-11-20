Local Profile: Special Olympics Vermont

Backstory

For 50 years, Special Olympics has been working to create “inclusive communities where children and adults with intellectual disabilities live with dignity.” The best way to do that, the organization believes, is through sports. In the winter, Special Olympics Vermont trains athletes in alpine skiing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing. This year, that training will culminate at the 2018 Winter Games, held on March 18 at Pico Mountain. As of October, the Vermont organization also has a new CEO: former Vermont gubernatorial candidate Sue Minter. She’s a former competitive figure skater, Ultimate Frisbee player and diehard backcountry skier.

Get Involved

The programs at Special Olympics run on volunteer power. There are two volunteer classes with varying levels of commitment. The “A” group volunteers often go on to regularly coach or instruct athletes, and “B” volunteers can help for a single day or a few hours at an event. On Dec. 9 at Sugarbush, Vermont Adaptive will train Special Olympics instructors for the winter season, and SOV will need volunteers at this year’s Winter Games, March 18 at Pico Mountain. specialolympicsvermont.org

