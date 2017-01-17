Massachusetts man dies in accident at Sugarbush

WARREN—On Monday morning, Jan. 16, a man from Hampden, Massachusetts died while skiing with his family at Sugarbush resort.

39 year-old Jefferey O’Connor was skiing off the groomed path when he struck a tree in the wood line head-on. Ski Patrol and first responders arrived at the scene and performed life-saving techniques on O’Connor, but the attempts were unsuccessful. He had significant head injuries, according to Vermont State Police. He was not wearing a helmet.

Responders transported him down the mountain and transferred him to Mad River Valley Ambulance Service, who pronounced him as deceased. He leaves a wife and three children, ages 9-10, behind.