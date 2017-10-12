National Ski Areas Association Finally Wins A Vermonter

When Parker Riehle accepted the position to be the National Ski Areas Association president and CEO, his leadership formed a Vermont trifecta. Nick Sargent, a Vermonter from Morrisville, leads Ski Industries of America (SIA). Tiger Shaw, a Vermonter from Stowe, leads the United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA). Together, the three Vermonters would hold the top positions in United States snow sports. But then, due to personal reasons (and an unwillingness to give up the East’s ski scene, we hope), Riehle changed his mind.

Now, we have news that the trifecta will, in fact, become a reality. Kelly Pawlak, vice president and general manager at Mount Snow, will assume the role as NSAA’s new president and CEO starting in January of 2018.

“I am honored and excited for this tremendous opportunity,” Pawlak told Vermont Business Magazine. “At Mount Snow my love of skiing quickly grew into a passion for the ski industry, and now I look forward to putting my experience to work on the national level.”

Erik Barnes, currently Mount Snow’s operations manager, will take Pawlak’s place as general manager at Mount Snow after rising through the ranks for more than three decades.

“After 31 years at Mount Snow, Erik is more than familiar with all of the ins and outs of running a resort, and we’re thrilled to have him stepping into this role,” said Jesse Boyd, Senior Vice President at Peak Resorts. “We look forward to having Erik guide our resort and its staff as we continue this exciting period of development and growth.”

Barnes, who originally started at the mountain during the 1986-87, winter season as a ski instructor, has an extensive background in the ski industry with an emphasis in resort and customer service. Since then he has held a variety of roles around the resort, most recently as the director of resort services and director of golf, a position which he has held since 2006. In addition, Barnes is an alpine examiner and alpine educational staff chairperson for the Professional Ski Instructors of America.

“I’m honored to assume this new role at such an exciting time for our resort,” Barnes said. “I look forward to leading this award-winning team during this period of expansion, innovation, and development.”

Barnes will transition into his new role starting on November 4, 2017.