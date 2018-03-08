Featured News 

Nor’Beaster or Nor’Incher?

Lisa Lynn

Around the state, skiers and riders called in sick, found their powder cords and got ready for what was forecast to be an epic powder day today. And it was… in some places. But the storm swung south, leaving half of Vermont with more than 2 feet of snow and as much as 27 inches and the other half, wringing hands. Here’s what some of the state’s larger resorts are reporting, north to south, in the last 24 hours, as of 7:00 am. But it’s still snowing and there’s another projected 5 to 8 inches coming.

Burke: 5 inches

Jay Peak: 5 inches

Bolton Valley: 5 inches

Smuggler’s Notch: 3 inches

Stowe: 4 inches

Sugarbush: 8 inches

Mad River Glen: 6-8 inches

Killington & Pico: 9 inches

Okemo: 12 to 16 inches

Magic: 25-27 inches

Bromley: 20 inches

Stratton: 22 inches

Mount Snow:  27 inches

  • Some resorts are not yet reporting.

Photo: Mount Snow

