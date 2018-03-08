Nor’Beaster or Nor’Incher?
Around the state, skiers and riders called in sick, found their powder cords and got ready for what was forecast to be an epic powder day today. And it was… in some places. But the storm swung south, leaving half of Vermont with more than 2 feet of snow and as much as 27 inches and the other half, wringing hands. Here’s what some of the state’s larger resorts are reporting, north to south, in the last 24 hours, as of 7:00 am. But it’s still snowing and there’s another projected 5 to 8 inches coming.
Burke: 5 inches
Jay Peak: 5 inches
Bolton Valley: 5 inches
Smuggler’s Notch: 3 inches
Stowe: 4 inches
Sugarbush: 8 inches
Mad River Glen: 6-8 inches
Killington & Pico: 9 inches
Okemo: 12 to 16 inches
Magic: 25-27 inches
Bromley: 20 inches
Stratton: 22 inches
Mount Snow: 27 inches
- Some resorts are not yet reporting.
Photo: Mount Snow
