Our Picks For Christmas Weekend

This holiday weekend, dress up like Santa for a discounted ski ticket, sing your heart out at an ugly sweater/karaoke party and attend a classy dinner party.

Dec 23 | Ugly Sweater Party, Sugarbush, Vt.

Put on your brightest, ugliest sweater and head to Sugarbush for free appetizers, specialty drinks and karaoke. Come with a wrapped toy to support Toys For Tots, and you’re first drink will be on the house. sugarbush.com

Dec. 25 | Here’s A Santa, There’s A Santa…, Bromley, Vt.

Time to break out the jolly! On Christmas Day, show up to Bromley dressed like Santa and get a $25 lift ticket. Deals are available at the window. bromley.com

Dec. 25 | Christmas Dinner At Timbers, Warren, Vt.

Sugarbush’s Timbers Restaurant hosts a locally-sourced, seasonal holiday meal in their rustic, 19th century round barn. Gluten free and vegetarian options are available. Make your reservation at (802) 583-6800. sugarbush.com