This weekend, get the best of spring and summer with the last of spring skiing, a new restaurant at Sugarbush, golf at Stratton and the Killington Stage Race.

27 | Mount Snow’s Peace Pipe Rail Jam

Carinthia’s end-of-season rail jam returns at the base of Inferno. Come to hike the park, ski or ride. It’s all free.

26 | Sugarbush Opens Rumble’s Kitchen

In place of Timbers, Sugarbush’s base-area restaurant that has been open since 2006, the mountain will open Rumble’s Kitchen, a restaurant with a casual atmosphere and fresh, seasonal cooking, this weekend. The best part? It’s named after Sugarbush Owner and President Win Smith’s dog.

28 | Stratton’s Golf Expo and Demo

Demo the latest clubs and participate in early-season clinics, with games for kids and a barbecue.

27-29 | Killington Stage Race

Road cyclists tackle 11-, 110-, 128-, 146-, 160- and 200-mile races in a USA Cycling-certified event. bikereg.com

Featured photo courtesy of Hubert Schriebl