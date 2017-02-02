Our Picks For This Weekend, Feb. 10-12

This weekend, take a nature tour with renowned brewer and naturalist Sean Lawson, cross-country ski to a four course meal, try out the latest fat bikes and head to Smuggs for snowshoeing fun.

Feb. 10 | Lawson’s Finest Beer Lovers Dinner and Full Moon Snowshoe, Waitsfield, Vt.

Naturalist Sean Lawson guides a 1-hour full moon snowshoe through Mad River Glen, followed by a buffet locavore dinner. Ticket includes one Lawson’s Finest brew. madriverglen.com

Feb. 11 | Ski To Dine, Goshen, Vt.

Ski with a guide for 15 K from Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton to Blueberry Hill Inn in Goshen and enjoy a four-course seasonal meal at the inn. Headlamps and your own equipment are required. Call Blueberry Hill Inn for reservations. (802) 247-6735

Feb. 11 | Fatbike Roundup, Ripton, Vt.

Join Green Mountain Bikes and Frog Hollow Bikes for a day of fatbiking at Rikert Nordic Center. rikertnordic.com

Feb. 11-12 | Smugglers’ Notch Family Snowshoe Festival and 16th Annual Northern Vermont Snowshoe Challenge, Jeffersonville, Vt.

Smugglers’ Notch hosts two days of free demos, games and snowshoe tours, open to all abilities. smuggs.com