Our Picks For This Weekend, Feb. 17-19

This weekend, watch ski jumpers fly the distance at Harris Hill Ski Jump’s 95th annual event, strut your stuff in front of the judges at MRG’s Triple Crown Callenge, celebrate winter at Bromley’s February Festival, and more!

Feb. 18 | February Festival, Bromley, Vt.

Bromley hosts an annual celebration benefitting the Bromley Outing Club with fireworks, a torchlight parade, silent auction and live music. bromley.com

Feb. 18 | Triple Crown Unconventional Challenge, Waitsfield, Vt.

The first leg of the Triple Crown Competition Series sends skiers down the Lift Line trail at Mad River Glen. Skiers are challenged on steeps, cliffs, jumps and rocks as they plunge down the relentless course. madriverglen.com

Feb. 18-19 | 95th Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition, Brattleboro, Vt.

The 90-meter Harris Hill Ski Jump hosts two days of jumping, music, tailgating and a climb to the takeoff for an up-close look at jumpers as they fly by. Part of the United States American Ski Jumping Tour. harrishillskijump.com

Feb. 18-20 | Fourth Annual Memphramegog Ice Skating Festival, Newport, Vt.

Kingdom Games hosts 1-, 5-, 21- and 42-K races on a 15K circuit, plus a supported Adventure Skate on a cleared trail north up Lake Memphramegog as far as weather and ice conditions permit. kingdomgames.co

Feb. 19 | Camel’s Hump Challenge, Huntington, Vt.

In this rigorous wilderness ski touring experience, backcountry and Nordic skiers traverse around Camel’s Hump to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Contact Mary Rockwell Thon, mthon@alz.org.

Featured photo: A ski jumper soars at Harris Hill Ski Jump’s annual event last year. Photo courtesy of Harris Hill Ski Jump.