Our Picks For This Weekend, Jan. 6-8

This weekend, cross country ski to dinner at a classic inn, demo the latest fatbikes and hearty brews at Uberwintern, and find the best deals on pre-loved snow gear at SkiRack’s massive ski swap.

6 | Apres Ski Fridays at Blueberry Hill, Goshen, Vt.

Blueberry Hill Inn begins their series of Friday night BYOB aprés parties. Chat with fellow skiers over plenty of food, coffee, tea and homemade chocolate chip cookies.

7 | Überwintern Fatbike Festival, Stowe, Vt.

Mountain Bike Vermont hosts a day of fatbike group rides, demos and hearty brews around a warm fire. In the words of MTBVT: “It’s a day of fatbike revelry on powder-packed single track for those souls brave enough to keep charging on two wheels through the depths of winter!”

7 | Ski To Dine at Blueberry Hill Inn, Goshen, Vt.

Ski with a guide for 15 kilometers from Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton to Blueberry Hill Inn in Goshen and enjoy a four-course seasonal meal at the Inn. Headlamps and your own equipment are required. Call Blueberry Hill for more information at (802) 247-6735.

7-8 | SKIRACK Ski Swap, Burlington, Vt.

SKIRACK’s most popular annual event, the ski and snowboard swap, will give you great deals on downhill skis, snowboards, cross-country skis, snowshoes, boots, bindings, poles, roof racks & more.