Featured Your Picks For The Weekend 

Your Picks For This Week/Weekend, Jan. 20-22

Emma Cotton 5 Views 0 Comment

18| Green Mountain Skimo Citizen Race Series

Bolton kicks off the first race in the Skimo series. Routes are 1.5-3.5 km long with 700-1000 feet of climbing and descending. Racing begins at 6 p.m. sharp and participants will ski as many laps as they can in one hour. Seven more events will be held as follows: Jan. 25 at Bolton, Jan 28 at Stowe, Feb. 1 at Bolton, Feb. 4 at Sugarbush, Feb. 8 at Bolton, Feb. 18 at Sugarbush, Feb. 22 at Bolton.

18 | Night Rider Series And Rail Jam At Bolton

The first event of the Night Rider Series will start off with a rail jam in Hyde Away Park. Come ride with your friends and win prizes. boltonvalley.com

14-28 | Stowe Winter Carnival, Stowe, Vt.

Stowe’s 43rd Winter Carnival returns with sports events, ice carving competitions, ski movies, Kids Carnival Kaos, a broomball tournament and a beer garden. stowewintercarnival.com

18-22 | Winter Rendezvous Gay Ski Week, Stowe, Vt.

Stowe hosts the East’s biggest gay ski event, attracting hundreds of LGBTQ skiers and riders to Stowe for activities, parties and entertainment. stowe.com

21-22 | Women’s Camp with Donna Weinbrecht, Killington, Vt.

Killington hosts an 18 and over women’s camp, led by Olympic gold medalist and world champion mogul skier, Donna Weinbrecht, along with Killington Resort’s top female coaches. Dates: Jan. 21-22 and Feb 25-26. killington.com

You May Also Like

The East’s First Ski Simulator

Lisa Lynn Comments Off on The East’s First Ski Simulator

Vermont’s Growing Backcountry

Evan Comments Off on Vermont’s Growing Backcountry

Suit up and save at these gear swaps

Evan 1

Leave a Reply