Your Picks For This Week/Weekend, Jan. 20-22

18| Green Mountain Skimo Citizen Race Series

Bolton kicks off the first race in the Skimo series. Routes are 1.5-3.5 km long with 700-1000 feet of climbing and descending. Racing begins at 6 p.m. sharp and participants will ski as many laps as they can in one hour. Seven more events will be held as follows: Jan. 25 at Bolton, Jan 28 at Stowe, Feb. 1 at Bolton, Feb. 4 at Sugarbush, Feb. 8 at Bolton, Feb. 18 at Sugarbush, Feb. 22 at Bolton.

18 | Night Rider Series And Rail Jam At Bolton

The first event of the Night Rider Series will start off with a rail jam in Hyde Away Park. Come ride with your friends and win prizes. boltonvalley.com

14-28 | Stowe Winter Carnival, Stowe, Vt.

Stowe’s 43rd Winter Carnival returns with sports events, ice carving competitions, ski movies, Kids Carnival Kaos, a broomball tournament and a beer garden. stowewintercarnival.com

18-22 | Winter Rendezvous Gay Ski Week, Stowe, Vt.

Stowe hosts the East’s biggest gay ski event, attracting hundreds of LGBTQ skiers and riders to Stowe for activities, parties and entertainment. stowe.com