Your Picks For This Week/Weekend, Jan. 20-22
18| Green Mountain Skimo Citizen Race Series
Bolton kicks off the first race in the Skimo series. Routes are 1.5-3.5 km long with 700-1000 feet of climbing and descending. Racing begins at 6 p.m. sharp and participants will ski as many laps as they can in one hour. Seven more events will be held as follows: Jan. 25 at Bolton, Jan 28 at Stowe, Feb. 1 at Bolton, Feb. 4 at Sugarbush, Feb. 8 at Bolton, Feb. 18 at Sugarbush, Feb. 22 at Bolton.
18 | Night Rider Series And Rail Jam At Bolton
The first event of the Night Rider Series will start off with a rail jam in Hyde Away Park. Come ride with your friends and win prizes. boltonvalley.com
14-28 | Stowe Winter Carnival, Stowe, Vt.
Stowe’s 43rd Winter Carnival returns with sports events, ice carving competitions, ski movies, Kids Carnival Kaos, a broomball tournament and a beer garden. stowewintercarnival.com
18-22 | Winter Rendezvous Gay Ski Week, Stowe, Vt.
Stowe hosts the East’s biggest gay ski event, attracting hundreds of LGBTQ skiers and riders to Stowe for activities, parties and entertainment. stowe.com
21-22 | Women’s Camp with Donna Weinbrecht, Killington, Vt.
Killington hosts an 18 and over women’s camp, led by Olympic gold medalist and world champion mogul skier, Donna Weinbrecht, along with Killington Resort’s top female coaches. Dates: Jan. 21-22 and Feb 25-26. killington.com