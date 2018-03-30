Ski season is far from over. But swimming, pond skimming and polar plunging is in full swing. At Sugarbush, owner Win Smith dons a Hawaiian shirt and gets in on the action. Around the state, there’s a competition to see who can go a little farther, get a little crazier, and make the biggets splash. Here’s where to take in the aciton.

31 | Spring Fling and Annual Pond Skim, Stratton Mountain ResortGoggle tans, t-shirts and any wacky accessories of choice are welcome as Stratton enjoy the soft snow in their annual spring party. stratton.com

31 | March-di Gras, Stratton Mountain Resort The resort village celebrates Mardi Gras in a style all its own with a block party, live music, Creole cuisine and an ice bar. stratton.com

31 | Special Olympics Vermont Penguin Plunge, Stratton Mountain Resort Take an icy dip to support of athletes with intellectual disabilities. The Penguin Plunge is open to anyone brave enough to take the Plunge. stratton.com

31 | Hops on Snow at Okemo This beer festival is paired with live music in the Jackson Gore base area. okemo.com

APRIL

7 | Slush Cup & Splash for Cash, Okemo Mountain Resort Costume-clad competitors attempt to skim across an 80-foot long pond without falling in. Prizes will be awarded based on style, costume and craziest run, with additional prizes for best wipe out. okemo.com

7 | Pond Skimming, Sugarbush Resort Skim across 120 feet of pond at the base of Lincoln Peak. Prizes are given for costume, style and splash. sugarbush.com

21 | Pond Skimming, Jay Peak Bring your Hawaiian shirt and get ready to get soaked. jaypeakresort.com

21 | Dazed and Defrosted at Killington As the spring heats up, keep on skiing with live music, equipment demos and beverages at the Umbrella bar. killington.com

And if you are still feeling competitive, there’s all this coming down the pike:

1 | Bud Light Glade-iator, Mount Snow

A glade challenge not to be missed, as competitors take on the double black diamond Ripcord in hero snow. mountsnow.com

7 | Dos Equis Bear Mountain Mogul Challenge, Killington Resort

Killington’s famous end-of-season bumps contest and party. Come see some of the best bump skiers go head to head and stick around for the best party of the year. killington.com

21 | Stein’s Challenge, Sugarbush Resort

Competitors have four hours to compete as many laps on Stein’s Run as they can. sugarbush.com

28 | Killington Triathlon, Killington Resort

The kind of triathlon Killington knows best: ski, bike and run all over the mountain in this spring event. killington.com

