Another reason (besides poutine) we hope no one ever builds a wall between Vermont and Quebec. The latest drop from Ski the Eas t, “Working for the Weekend,” featuring Vermont ripper, Louise Lintilhac. Tabernac!

Lisa Lynn

After traveling around the world and skiing in more than 50 resorts, I settled in Vermont. I love it here and love working with my family editing VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports.