The Vermont Ski Areas Association (a.k.a Ski Vermont), the organization that markets Vermont’s skiing and winter recreation to millions each year, lobbies on behalf of ski areas and, by the way, puts out hilarious videos (e.g. The Drunk History of Skiing), has a new president.

The (VSAA) Board of Directors has named Molly Mahar as the new President of the non-profit trade group representing 20 alpine areas and 30 cross country centers. She will be joining the Ski Vermont team on January 8, replacing Parker Riehle.

Mahar is currently the Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Loon Mountain Resort in Lincoln, NH, where she directs and oversees the Resort’s marketing, promotions, advertising, communications and sales. She previously served as director of marketing at Sugarbush Resort and director of marketing and sales at Bolton Valley Resort; as well as marketing director for the Vermont Ski Areas Association, where she worked extensively with members, the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing and other statewide organizations to further the state’s brand. She also serves on the Board of SnoCountry, a non-profit industry organization, is a past president of the Western White Mountains Chamber of Commerce and has served on Ski New Hampshire’s marketing committee and represented the ski industry on New Hampshire Tourism’s Joint Promotional Program Screening Committee. She lives in Waitsfield with her husband, Brian, and is a graduate of the University of Vermont.

“I am excited to return to Vermont, and grateful for the opportunity to promote and advocate for the state’s ski industry, a key tourism and economic driver for the state,” said Mahar. “I look forward to working with the Ski Vermont membership and staff, government agencies and other groups toward collaborative solutions to make Vermont a better place for everyone to live, work and play.”

Mahar’s focus as President will be on governmental affairs, lobbying at the Statehouse in the interest of Vermont ski areas, and overseeing the VSAA staff, programs and operations.

“The Board is very excited for the future of VSAA under Molly’s leadership,” said Mike Solimano, President and General Manager of Killington Resort and Chair of the Vermont Ski Areas Association Board of Directors. “Her substantial ski resort experience will be a real asset as we work on issues of importance to the industry and on growing ski resort tourism in Vermont in both winter and summer.”

Via Ski Vermont.