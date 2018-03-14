“We’ve had five feet of snow since March 1, five feet,” said Myra Foster, senior manager for marketing and communications at Stratton Mountain Resort. And that was on Tuesday, when the latest storm to hit the Green Mountains was just gathering energy. By Wednesday morning, Mad River Glen was reporting two feet had fallen since last Thursday with an additional 18-22 inches in 24 hours as of Wednesday morning and neighboring Sugarbush was calling for another 5-8 inches, Wednesday day.

Late Tuesday Abby Stone wrote on the Okemo blog “There is no doubt that today was one of the best powder days I’ve had at Okemo. The glades are absolutely filled with powder right now. Black Hole was nicely covered, including the steeper sections. It truly feels like you are in some kind of dream-like winter wonderland when you’re in the glades due to the snow-covered trees and shimmering white snow.”

At Mount Snow, Aurora Hooper reported breathlessly late Tuesday: “With over 60 inches of snow here in the past week, this has got to be some of the best skiing of all time.”

At Jay Peak, the Wednesday morning report was: “23 inches since 7:00 AM yesterday. 60 inches in the last seven days. Snow expected through Saturday. ‘Nuff said.”

Here are the 6 am Wednesday reports from around the state:

Burke: N/A

Jay Peak: 23 inches

Bolton Valley: 14-15 inches

Smuggler’s Notch: 8 inches (Tuesday report)

Stowe: 14 inches

Sugarbush: 15 inches

Mad River Glen: 18-22 inches

Killington: 16 inches

Pico: 11 inches

Okemo: N/A

Magic: 15-18 inches (Tuesday pm report)

Bromley: N/A

Stratton: 5 inches (12 in 48 hours)

Mount Snow: 10 inches

Some resorts are not yet reporting.

Photo: Mount Snow