More Snow! How Much? MUCH More.

“We’ve had five feet of snow since March 1, five feet,” said Myra Foster, senior manager for marketing and communications at Stratton Mountain Resort. And that was on Tuesday, when the latest storm to hit the Green Mountains was just gathering energy. By Wednesday morning, Mad River Glen was reporting  two feet had fallen since last Thursday with an additional 18-22 inches in 24 hours as of Wednesday morning and neighboring Sugarbush was calling for another 5-8 inches, Wednesday day.

Late Tuesday Abby Stone wrote on the Okemo blog “There is no doubt that today was one of the best powder days I’ve had at Okemo.  The glades are absolutely filled with powder right now. Black Hole was nicely covered, including the steeper sections. It truly feels like you are in some kind of dream-like winter wonderland when you’re in the glades due to the snow-covered trees and shimmering white snow.”

At Mount Snow, Aurora Hooper reported breathlessly late Tuesday: “With over 60 inches of snow here in the past week, this has got to be some of the best skiing of all time.”

At Jay Peak, the Wednesday morning report was: “23 inches since 7:00 AM yesterday. 60 inches in the last seven days. Snow expected through Saturday. ‘Nuff said.”

Here are the 6 am Wednesday reports from around the state:

At Stratton five feet of snow has fallen since March 1. Photo by Hubert Schriebl/Stratton

Burke: N/A

Jay Peak: 23 inches

Bolton Valley: 14-15 inches

Smuggler’s Notch: 8 inches (Tuesday report)

Stowe: 14  inches

Sugarbush: 15 inches

Mad River Glen: 18-22 inches

Killington: 16 inches

Pico: 11 inches

Okemo: N/A

Magic: 15-18  inches (Tuesday pm report)

Bromley: N/A

Stratton: 5  inches (12 in 48 hours)

Mount Snow:  10 inches

  • Some resorts are not yet reporting.

Photo: Mount Snow

Lisa Lynn

Editor of VT SKI + RIDE and Vermont Sports. Loves skiing, riding, cycling and anything that can keep her outdoors, 356 days a year.

