Snow Totals You Can Get Excited About

Skiers and riders were sent a gift from the skies this holiday season. Here are the snow totals at resorts around the state.

Bolton Valley

Past 7 days: 12 – 15″ | Average base: 15-30″

Bromley Mountain

Past 7 days: 13-17″ | Average base: 18-36″

Burke Mountain

Past 7 days: 20″ | Average base: 12-30″

Jay Peak Resort

Past 7 days: 22″ | Average base: 18-44″

Killington Resort

Past 7 days: 20″ | Average base: 15-24″

Mad River Glen

Past 7 days: 13-15″ | Average base: 6-24″

Magic Mountain

Past 7 days: 17-18″ | Average base: 14-34″

Middlebury Snow Bowl

Past 7 days: 8-10″ | Average base: 8-38″

Mount Snow Resort

Past 7 days: 27″ | Average base: 20-24″

Okemo Mountain

Past 7 days: 20-24″ | Average base: 28-40″

Pico Mountain

Past 7 days: 20″ | Average base: 12-18″

Smugglers’ Notch Resort

Past 7 days: 17″ | Average base: 16-44″

Stowe Mountain

Past 7 days: 16″ | Average base: 24-48″

Stratton Mountain

Past 7 days: 19″ | Average base: 28″

Sugarbush Resort

Past 4 days: 6″ | Average base: 10-36″

Suicide Six:

Past 7 days: 16″ | Average base: 17-45″

Top photo: On Christmas day at Mount Snow, skiers and riders were swimming in powder. The resort had 8″ of fresh snow by 10 a.m. Photo courtesy of Mike Dawson/Mount Snow.