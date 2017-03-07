On March 17th, everybody is Irish! At resorts around the state, drink and lift ticket specials (some as low as $17) abound, Stowe’s waterfall gets dyed green and everyone is decked out in shamrocks and green. Channel your inner leprechaun at these events.

Bromley

Wear green & ski for $17, all day! Don’t have enough green clothing for the entire family? Don’t worry– the Family Friday deal will still apply. If that weren’t enough, there will also be a pot of gold hiding on the top of Bromley between Runaround and Pushover containing a 2017/2018-season pass. Follow Bromley’s Instagram for hints about its location. bromley.com

Burke Mountain

Burke has some great deals for Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. Two people can ski and stay in studio suite from $199/night with their lift tickets included, or from $156/night! On March 17th there will be live music featuring Jay Natola at The View Pub in the Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center from 6:00 pm -9:00 pm. Tim Dion will also be playing in The Tamarack Pub and Grill form 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm! On Saturday, March 18th come to the St. Patty’s Après party featuring The Cop-Outs in The Bear Den from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm. skiburke.com

Mad River Glen

At Mad River Glen, come sporting green and ski for half-price on St. Patrick’s Day. Find your green gear and head out there! madriverglen.com

Magic Mountain

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Magic Mountain with $5 Fresh Tracks Fridays by Harpoon. Then, head to the BLT stage at 7 pm for Saints & Lairs show! magicmtn.com

Mount Snow

Join Mount Snow in celebrating their “Bud Light ShamRock Weekend.” Lift tickets are only $17 if you purchase tickets online in advance–just bring your voucher to the ticket window on the 17th. Dress in costume and chow down at “Eggs and Kegs” in the morning, then head over to the Pot O’Gold scavenger hunt, which lasts all day. Find the hidden pot of gold and win a 2017/2018 seasons pass! Join the après party on the Cuzzin’s Deck to finish up your day, then return for live music on Friday and Saturday nights. mountsnow.com

Okemo

Bring your kids to find cut-out shamrocks hidden along Okemo’s trails this St. Paddy’s day. Kids can bring them to the Clocktower Resort Services and win a special bag filled with goodies. Head to the Sitting Bull Bar & Restaurant after your day on the mountain for a St. Patrick’s day party that will feature Guinness and musical guests Gypsy Reel from 3:00pm-6:00pm. The party will continue at The Killarney with more Celtic music and Guinness on Draft. okemo.com

Stowe

Join Stowe for their “St. Patrick’s day special” of $69 one-day lift tickets. It is also Stowe’s “Ski and Ride with the Point Day.” Buy a Ski & Ride with The Point pin and Coupon book for $5 at any participating locations, which can be found on their website. If you have the pin and coupon you get 50% off lift tickets. To finish up your day, join The Point Ski Team at the Après-Ski Party where prizes will be given away. Arrive before 4:40 p.m. to win a prize. stowe.com

Sugarbush

Head to the Castlerock Pub after your day at Sugarbush for Peter Riley’s Boys live music. The Pub Crawlers will also be playing in the Green Mountain Lodge. Both shows will be happening from 3-6 p.m. sugarbush.com