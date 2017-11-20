tomorrow

8:00 – 10:00 AM

The Swiss team will train on Spring Fling at Lincoln Peak, accessed via the Valley House Quad. With limited early season terrain, Sugarbush will delay its opening to the public until 10:00 AM.

Last year, Switzerland’s Lara Gut was a favorite to challenge Mikaela Shifrrin for the overall title but was sidelined with an injury. She skipped the traditional season-opener in Soelden, Austria so Killington may be her first FIS World Cup on the season and mark her return to racing.

No one could confirm if the Swiss superstar will be skiing at Sugarbush tomorrow. But if you see a fast blonde, stay out of her way.