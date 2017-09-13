Vermont Ski + Ride, Fall 2017
TABLE OF CONTENTS
FIRSTTRACKS
EDITOR’S LETTER | Chasing Winter, p. 3
RESORT NEWS | The Changing Landscape, p.4
New resorts owners, lifts, lodges and ticket systems are changing Vermont.
APRÈS | Cider Houses Rule, p. 13
Vermont orchards are revolutionizing the hard cider scene.
ADVENTURES | Fire On The Mountain, p. 19
Looking for a fall hike? Get a view from the top of a fire tower.
DREAM HOME | A Modern Cabin, p. 22
Two diehard skiers build their dream home in the Mad River Valley.
COLUMNS
COACH | Prepare For Air, pg. 46
Olympic coach Bud Keen’s training tips for getting air.
GEAR | These Boots Are Made For Walking, p. 49
There’s a new class of AT boots: comfortable, versatile and all-terrain. Plus: Burton’s revolutionary new Step On binding.
RETRO VT | The 2017 Hall of Fame, pg. 53
These 6 Vermonters have made ski and snowboard history.
THE GREEN MOUNTAIN CALANDER | pg. 59
CHAIRLIFT Q/A | Snowsports’ Top Gun, pg. 64
Meet the top dog at SIA and his hard-changing family.