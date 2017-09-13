Current Issue Featured+ 

Vermont Ski + Ride, Fall 2017

Emma Cotton 1320 Views

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FIRSTTRACKS

EDITOR’S LETTER | Chasing Winter, p. 3

RESORT NEWS | The Changing Landscape, p.4

New resorts owners, lifts, lodges and ticket systems are changing Vermont. 

APRÈS | Cider Houses Rule, p. 13

Vermont orchards are revolutionizing the hard cider scene. 

ADVENTURES | Fire On The Mountain, p. 19

Looking for a fall hike? Get a view from the top of a fire tower. 

DREAM HOME | A Modern Cabin, p. 22

Two diehard skiers build their dream home in the Mad River Valley. 

COLUMNS

COACH | Prepare For Air, pg. 46

Olympic coach Bud Keen’s training tips for getting air. 

GEAR | These Boots Are Made For Walking, p. 49

There’s a new class of AT boots: comfortable, versatile and all-terrain. Plus: Burton’s revolutionary new Step On binding. 

RETRO VT | The 2017 Hall of Fame, pg. 53

These 6 Vermonters have made ski and snowboard history. 

THE GREEN MOUNTAIN CALANDER | pg. 59

CHAIRLIFT Q/A | Snowsports’ Top Gun, pg. 64

Meet the top dog at SIA and his hard-changing family. 

