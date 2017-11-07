Vermont’s Ski Season Is Here
Finally, the news we’ve all been waiting for: the ski season is here. That’s right, Killington Resort is opening Wednesday, Nov. 8, after laying down some sweet base layers over the past week. It looks like the balmy fall days are finally headed in the direction of pow, with this weekend’s forecast plunging into the teens and twenties.
And if you’re worried about Killington getting the slopes snowy enough in time, don’t be: last November, it took them 48 hours to lay down a six-foot base before the World Cup.
Below are the projected opening dates for Vermont’s resorts. See you out there.
Killington Resort – Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Mount Snow Resort – Saturday, November 11, 2017
Okemo Mountain Resort – Saturday, November 11, 2017
Stowe Mountain Resort – Friday, November 17, 2017
Sugarbush Resort – Saturday, November 18, 2017
Stratton Mountain Resort – Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Smugglers’ Notch Resort – Friday, November 24, 2017
Bromley Mountain – Friday, November 24, 2017
Jay Peak Resort – Thanksgiving holiday TBD
Burke Mountain – Saturday, December 2, 2017
Bolton Valley – Saturday, December 9, 2017
Mad River Glen – Tentative, Friday, December 15, 2017
Magic Mountain – Tentative, Saturday, December 16, 2017
Quechee Club – Saturday, December 16, 2017
Suicide Six – Monday, December 18, 2017
Middlebury College Snow Bowl – TBD
Featured image: Sugarbush gets ready to open on Nov. 18.