Vermont’s Ski Season Is Here

Finally, the news we’ve all been waiting for: the ski season is here. That’s right, Killington Resort is opening Wednesday, Nov. 8, after laying down some sweet base layers over the past week. It looks like the balmy fall days are finally headed in the direction of pow, with this weekend’s forecast plunging into the teens and twenties.

And if you’re worried about Killington getting the slopes snowy enough in time, don’t be: last November, it took them 48 hours to lay down a six-foot base before the World Cup.

Below are the projected opening dates for Vermont’s resorts. See you out there.

Killington Resort – Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Mount Snow Resort – Saturday, November 11, 2017

Okemo Mountain Resort – Saturday, November 11, 2017

Stowe Mountain Resort – Friday, November 17, 2017

Sugarbush Resort – Saturday, November 18, 2017

Stratton Mountain Resort – Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Smugglers’ Notch Resort – Friday, November 24, 2017

Bromley Mountain – Friday, November 24, 2017

Jay Peak Resort – Thanksgiving holiday TBD

Burke Mountain – Saturday, December 2, 2017

Bolton Valley – Saturday, December 9, 2017

Mad River Glen – Tentative, Friday, December 15, 2017

Magic Mountain – Tentative, Saturday, December 16, 2017

Quechee Club – Saturday, December 16, 2017

Suicide Six – Monday, December 18, 2017

Middlebury College Snow Bowl – TBD

Featured image: Sugarbush gets ready to open on Nov. 18.