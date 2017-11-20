How to Watch the World Cup

Few people had any idea that last November’s Audi FIS World Cup in Killington would make history as the largest crowd a women’s World Cup event has ever seen. More than 30,000 fans showed up over two days and VIP grandstand tickets sold out in 6 hours. That didn’t stop fans from crowding into the free areas at the base, or kids shrieking as Michaela Shiffrin stopped to sign autographs.

“It exceeded our expectations in every way,” said Tiger Shaw, the former Olympic ski racer from Stowe who now heads, U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “I can’t think of another venue on the World Cup where you can see the race course from the access road.”

With the Umbrella Bars in full swing, a vendor village, large screens to broadcast the action and a free concert by O.A.R., Killington threw a party to remember.

That, combined with the resort’s ability to lay down 6 feet of man-made snowmaking base in a 24-hour period helped guaranteed the World Cup’s return in 2017 and 2018.

This year’s event, scheduled for Nov. 23-25, is likely to be even bigger. “We added another grandstand and still sold out the VIP tickets in 3 minutes on September 7,” says Killington’s Rob Megnin. But don’t worry, there are plenty of free ways to watch.

“We are thrilled to once again offer the base-area free-access viewing so that we can hopefully surpass 2016’s crowd,” said Killington president Mike Solimano. “It’s essential to us that as many people as possible are exposed to this,” adds marketing manager Jordan Spear. This year, ski clubs from around New England will kick off the racing with kids parading in on both days.

Shuttle buses will transport visitors around the resort. Two jumbo screens will broadcast the action. The vendor village will host Vermont products, food trucks, and two free concerts by big-name bands, as well as improved restroom facilities.

The town of Killington has kicked in $100,000 toward the approximate $2.5 million cost of the event, a good investment considering the economic impact of a World Cup has been estimated to be between $15 and $20 million.

Already, hotel rooms are booking up and the Killington Grand is reserved for racers and their entourages. “We won’t know which racers are likely to be there until the week before. But we do know Mikaela Shiffrin wants to come back and this race will help count toward who goes to the Olympics,” said Megnin. The bib draw for athletes will be Friday afternoon on stage in the village, just before the concert.

One piece of advice: make a weekend out of it. With film premieres scheduled for Friday night, free concerts by Dispatch and parties both nights and the lifts turning, it will be a packed weekend. —L.L.

Here’s the schedule and for more details see killington.com

And the full program

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2017

Festival Village Open | 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. | K-1 Base Area

*Donate and take a photo with the Simon Pearce World Cup Trophy | 12:00 p.m.-3:00p.m., K-1 Base Area

Free Concert with Troy Ramey | 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. | Festival Village, K-1 Base Area

Athlete Presentation | 5:45 p.m. | Festival Village, K-1 Base Area

Fireworks Show | Immediately following athlete presentation | Festival Village, K-1 Base Area

SHRED Optics athlete signing with Resi Stiegler | 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. | Killington Sports Route 4, 2326 Rt. 4, Killington, VT 05751

TGR’s Rogue Elements Movie Premier | 7:00 p.m. | Resort Center, Snowshed Base Lodge

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2017

Festival Village Open | 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. | K-1 Base Area

VIP Area Open | 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Roaring Brook Umbrella Bar, K-1 Base Area

Opening Ceremony Parade Featuring VARA Athletes| 8:45 a.m. | Finish Corral, Base of Superstar Trail

Giant Slalom Run 1 | 10:00 a.m. | Superstar Trail

*Donate and take a photo with the Simon Pearce World Cup Trophy | 10:00 a.m.-12:00p.m., K-1 Base Area

Giant Slalom Run 2 | 1:00 p.m. | Superstar Trail



Award Ceremony | Immediately following race | Finish Corral, Base of Superstar Trail

Free Concert with Dispatch | Immediately following awards, approximately 2:00 p.m. | Festival Village, K-1 Base Area

Apres Party hosted by the Kelly Brush Foundation | 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | The Pickle Barrel

Warren Miller’s Line of Descent Movie Premier | 7:00 p.m. | Snowshed Base Lodge

Wobbly Barn World Cup Party, public welcome | 8:00 p.m. | Wobbly Barn

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2017

Festival Village Open | 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. | K-1 Base Area

VIP Area Open | 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. | Roaring Brook Umbrella Bar, K-1 Base Area

Opening Ceremony Parade Featuring USSA EASTERN Division Athletes | 8:45 a.m. | Finish Corral, Base of Superstar Trail

Slalom Run 1 | 10:00 a.m. | Superstar Trail

*Donate and take a photo with the Simon Pearce World Cup Trophy | 10:00 a.m.-12:00p.m., K-1 Base Area

Slalom Run 2 | 1:00 p.m. | Superstar Trail

Award Ceremony | Immediately following race | Finish Corral, Base of Superstar Trail

*All donations benefit the Love Your Brain Foundation and Vermont Adaptive.