Come up to the mountains and check out the cool events going on this weekend! There are events from the Craftsbury Marathon, the largest ski marathon in New England, to local food tastings at select mountains.

1/28 Winter Trails Day at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Cambridge, Vt.

This annual celebration of snowshoeing and cross-country skiing is free for novices and nationally sponsored by the Snow Sports Industries of America to encourage newcomers to these winter sports. smuggs.com

1/14-28 43rd Annual Stowe Winter Carnival

For one week, Stowe hosts snow golf and volleyball, ice carving competitions, ski movies, kids’ events, tournaments and a beer garden. stowewintercarnival.com

1/28 Craftsbury Marathon, Craftsbury, Vt.

The 36th Craftsbury Marathon, the largest ski marathon in New England, features a redesigned course aimed at reducing the number of laps racers have to ski. Distances include 16.5K, 33K and 50K. skireg.com

1/29 John Egan Hall of Fame Induction Celebration

Sugarbush’s Castlerock Pub celebrates John Egan, a Warren Miller Film star, who will be inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in April. sugarbush.com

Taste Vermont Specialty Food Days

Same Vermont maple syrup and local foods from brands like Cabot and Ben & Jerry’s as well as beer, cider and spirit tastings.

1/27 Jay Peak Resort

1/28 Burke Mountain Resort

Featured photo: Racers at the start of the Craftsbury Marathon. Photo courtesy Kris Dobie/Craftsbury Outdoor Center