Weekend Picks – June 9, 2017

Lisa Lynn

What’s up this weekend? Three BIG bike events, starting with….

9-1 | Vermont Bike & Brew

This new downhill mountain bike festival kicks off with a Kegs ‘N Eggs breakfast, followed by a critical mass (kinda like a Chinese downhill) ride from the TOP of Killington’s K1 gondola down the resort’s wild downhill trails. There’s a skiiny bridge crossing, parties, camping and of course, a brew tent. killington.com

7-11 | Tour De Kingdom: The June Tour, Newport

Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom hosts five days of long-distance road rides through the NEK and northern New Hampshire, totaling 440 miles and 25,000 feet of climbing.  tourdekingdom.com

 

10 | The Vermont Epic, Ludlow, Vt, Bedford, Mass.

Cyclists gather for a series of three events. The 73-mile Vermont Monster is a gravel grinder with 9,000 feet of climbing. The Battlefield to Vermont ride is 134.3 miles long and has 8,101 feet of climbing as it travels from Bedford, Mass. to Okemo Mountain. Recreational rides are also available with a 40-mile distances.  vtepic.com

 

 

