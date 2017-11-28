What’s Up This Weekend?
This weekend, head for the slopes (to see who’s open, click here), or celebrate winter with one of these events.
30 | Warren Miller’s Line Of Descent, Middlebury
Vermont gets a taste of the legendary ski movie party scene with Warren Miller’s 68th ski and snowboard lm. Line of Descent celebrates the lineage of legendary athletes through a multi-generational cast including Tommy Moe, Jonny Moseley, JT Holmes, Lexi duPont, Seth Wescott and more.
Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum hosts an opening party from 7 to 9 p.m. for its new exhibit highlighting extraordinary and unusual objects in the museum’s collection.
1-2 | A Traditional Christmas in Stowe Village
Kick off the holiday season in Stowe with a lantern parade with carols, tree lighting, visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause at Stowe Mercantile, Vermont’s own Root7 accapella group, Santa’s reindeer on the Village Green, wagon rides, Helen Day Art Center Festival of Trees & Light, ice skating and more.
2-13 | December Wine Tasting Series at Trapp Family Lodge
Throughout December try a series of different wines at the Trapp Family Lodge from Argentine Malbecs on December 2, to Chardonnays from Five countries on December 6, Oregon Pinot Noirs on December 9, to finally, Chilean Reds on December 13.
3 | Okemo Cares & Shares Food Drive
When skiers and snowboarders donate at least five non-perishable food items, a new children’s toy or new clothing item, they receive a coupon for a $39 lift ticket that same day.