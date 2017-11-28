Featured Your Picks For The Weekend 

What’s Up This Weekend?

VT Ski and Ride Magazine 197 Views 0 Comment

This weekend, head for the slopes (to see who’s open, click here), or celebrate winter with one of these events.

30 | Warren Miller’s Line Of Descent, Middlebury

Vermont gets a taste of the legendary ski movie party scene with Warren Miller’s 68th ski and snowboard lm. Line of Descent celebrates the lineage of legendary athletes through a multi-generational cast including Tommy Moe, Jonny Moseley, JT Holmes, Lexi duPont, Seth Wescott and more.

1 | Curious & Cool, Stowe

Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum hosts an opening party from 7 to 9 p.m. for its new exhibit highlighting extraordinary and unusual objects in the museum’s collection.

1-2 | A Traditional Christmas in Stowe Village

Kick off the holiday season in Stowe with a lantern parade with carols, tree lighting, visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause at Stowe Mercantile, Vermont’s own Root7 accapella group, Santa’s reindeer on the Village Green, wagon rides, Helen Day Art Center Festival of Trees & Light, ice skating and more. 

2-13 | December Wine Tasting Series at Trapp Family Lodge

Throughout December try a series of different wines at the Trapp Family Lodge from Argentine Malbecs on December 2, to Chardonnays from Five countries on December 6, Oregon Pinot Noirs on December 9, to finally, Chilean Reds on December 13.

3 | Okemo Cares & Shares Food Drive 
When skiers and snowboarders donate at least five non-perishable food items, a new children’s toy or new clothing item, they receive a coupon for a $39 lift ticket that same day.

You May Also Like

Our Picks For This Weekend, March 10-12

Emma Cotton Comments Off on Our Picks For This Weekend, March 10-12

8 Reasons Why Vail Would Buy Stowe

Lisa Lynn 1

Our Picks For This Weekend

Emma Cotton Comments Off on Our Picks For This Weekend

Leave a Reply