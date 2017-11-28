30 | Warren Miller’s Line Of Descent, Middlebury

Vermont gets a taste of the legendary ski movie party scene with Warren Miller’s 68th ski and snowboard lm. Line of Descent celebrates the lineage of legendary athletes through a multi-generational cast including Tommy Moe, Jonny Moseley, JT Holmes, Lexi duPont, Seth Wescott and more.

1 | Curious & Cool, Stowe

Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum hosts an opening party from 7 to 9 p.m. for its new exhibit highlighting extraordinary and unusual objects in the museum’s collection.

1-2 | A Traditional Christmas in Stowe Village

Kick off the holiday season in Stowe with a lantern parade with carols, tree lighting, visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause at Stowe Mercantile, Vermont’s own Root7 accapella group, Santa’s reindeer on the Village Green, wagon rides, Helen Day Art Center Festival of Trees & Light, ice skating and more.

2-13 | December Wine Tasting Series at Trapp Family Lodge