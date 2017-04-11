Featured 

What’s On This Weekend, April 14-16

Emma Cotton 91 Views 0 Comment , , ,

Spring skiing will be at its peak this weekend with pond skimming, park sessions, Easter celebrations and end-of-year parties. 

15 | Pond Skimming at Jay

Are you brave enough to take the plunge? Celebrate spring at Jay Peak with this classic season-ender.

15 | Stowe Parks Session

Head to the North Slope Terrain Park, and bring your hand plant game. There are rumors of Boxilla and a 90s stunt ditch.

15 | Killington’s Pond Skim

Take this spring rite of passage for the chance to win a prize. Awards are given for best skim, best costume, biggest splash, best 14 & under, and the Judges’ Award.

16 | Easter Celebrations

From sunrise services on the mountain top to full Easter brunches to egg hunts, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a full list of Easter services around Vermont.

13 | Reel Paddling Film Festival, Burlington

Outdoor Gear Exchange hosts award-winning films, and a raffle benefits the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.

You May Also Like

6 Essential Moves to Get In Shape

Lisa Lynn 1

The Freestyle Home

Lisa Lynn Comments Off on The Freestyle Home

Danny Duffy Named VARA Collegiate Skier of the Year

Lisa Lynn Comments Off on Danny Duffy Named VARA Collegiate Skier of the Year

Leave a Reply