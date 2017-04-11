What’s On This Weekend, April 14-16

Spring skiing will be at its peak this weekend with pond skimming, park sessions, Easter celebrations and end-of-year parties.

15 | Pond Skimming at Jay

Are you brave enough to take the plunge? Celebrate spring at Jay Peak with this classic season-ender.

15 | Stowe Parks Session

Head to the North Slope Terrain Park, and bring your hand plant game. There are rumors of Boxilla and a 90s stunt ditch.

15 | Killington’s Pond Skim

Take this spring rite of passage for the chance to win a prize. Awards are given for best skim, best costume, biggest splash, best 14 & under, and the Judges’ Award.

16 | Easter Celebrations

From sunrise services on the mountain top to full Easter brunches to egg hunts, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a full list of Easter services around Vermont.

13 | Reel Paddling Film Festival, Burlington

Outdoor Gear Exchange hosts award-winning films, and a raffle benefits the Northern Forest Canoe Trail.