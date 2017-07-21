What’s Up For This Weekend, July 21-23

It’s a weekend of festivals, from mountain biking in the Mad River Valley to beer in Burlington to berries at Okemo.

7/21-23 | Vermont Mountain Bike Festival, Mount Ellen at Sugarbush

VMBA’s 10th annual festival is headquartered at Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen area but includes riding all over the Mad River Valley. You’ll find live music, bonfires and equipment demos.

7/21-22 | Vermont Brewers Festival, Burlington

Vermont Brewers Association holds its 25th Anniversary annual beer tasting festival at Burlington’s waterfront park with 50 breweries on tap.

7/23 | Blueberry Fest at Okemo

Celebrate all things blueberry with a pancake brunch in the Jackson Gore courtyard with music, games, a pie eating contest and more.