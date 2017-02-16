Win a VIP Ski Weekend in Stowe
Hey friends, what would be your ideal ski weekend?We’ve done the thinking for you. Vermont Ski + Ride, the Vermont Department of Tourism and our partners are going to give an exclusive VIP weekend away to one winner.
And you can win it if you enter here.
Tradewind Aviation will fly you to Stowe’s expanded airport (or give you a gas card), give you a pair of super high tech Renoun skis, put you up for the weekend at the swank Topnotch Resort, give you a spa treatment, lift tickets to Stowe Mountain Resort as well as lunch and rock climbing there, cross country skiing (and rental skis) at Trapp Family Lodge and dinner at its new brewery and Bierhall. Plus, a year’s free print subscription to VT SKI + RIDE magazine and Vermont Sports.
All you have to do? Click here and enter to win. Deadline is April 1!
2 thoughts on “Win a VIP Ski Weekend in Stowe”
Hi Lisa,
There’s a guy in the Stowe Vermont area who is making award winning artisan cheeses. I thought this might be of interest for your magazine.
Inspiration in Vermont
From an area steeped in tradition (Starr, Goat, Heady Topper) comes a new chapter.
Stan Biasini is a longtime employee of the Mt Mansfield Co. (Stowe ski patrol, ski school).
In 2009 he began making cheese with milk from his wife’s dairy cows. His company is Mt. Mansfield Creamery.
The majority of the cheeses are named after trails/lifts at Stowe:
Goat, Chin Clip, Inspiration, Forerunner, Halfpipe, Sunrise, Gondolier, Hayride
His cheeses have won numerous awards (American Cheese Society, Yankee Magazine, Eastern States Expo), can be found in some of the best restaurants and shops from the Mountain Road to NYC, as well as area farmers markets.
After a day of banging the bumps on the Front Four, settling down with friends and family, a chunk of cheese and a local craft brew will definitely help enhance the Mt Mansfield legacy.
Here’s a link to his website – http://www.mtmansfieldcreamery.com/home
Here is a link to an article the Burlington (VT) Free Press from last year:
http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com/story/life/food/2015/07/17/ultimate-vermont-pair-beer-washed-cheese/30245909/
Thanks,
Jay Katzanek
Barrington, RI
Thanks Jay! I love them (and happen to have some of his cheeses in my fridge now). Thanks and yes, it’s a good story. Lisa