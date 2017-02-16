Hey friends, what would be your ideal ski weekend?We’ve done the thinking for you. Vermont Ski + Ride, the Vermont Department of Tourism and our partners are going to give an exclusive VIP weekend away to one winner.

And you can win it if you enter here.

Tradewind Aviation will fly you to Stowe’s expanded airport (or give you a gas card), give you a pair of super high tech Renoun skis, put you up for the weekend at the swank Topnotch Resort, give you a spa treatment, lift tickets to Stowe Mountain Resort as well as lunch and rock climbing there, cross country skiing (and rental skis) at Trapp Family Lodge and dinner at its new brewery and Bierhall. Plus, a year’s free print subscription to VT SKI + RIDE magazine and Vermont Sports.

All you have to do? Click here and enter to win. Deadline is April 1!