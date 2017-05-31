On May 31 the The International Ski Federation confirmed that Killington and Lake Placid will each host one of the 10 alpine and freestyle World Cup events in the USA for the 2017-18 season. Final calendars were approved after the conclusion of the FIS Calendar Conference last week. The FIS Alpine World Cup stops in Killington, Vermont and Beaver Creek, Colorado, and FIS Freestyle World Cup stops in Park City, Utah and Lake Placid, New York will be part of the selection process for the U.S. Olympic teams.

After announcing its alpine World Cup plan to in April, U.S. Ski & Snowboard was successful in bringing the women’s World Cup back to Killington Resort for a second season. Last year’s World Cup at Killington was a huge organizational and athletic success; the event had more than 30,000 spectators over two days and U.S. Ski Team athlete Mikaela Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, Colo.) claimed a home snow win. The 2017 stop will once again feature women’s slalom and giant slalom Nov. 25-26.

The men’s World Cup tour will return to Beaver Creek Resort Dec. 1-3 for the famed Birds of Prey event featuring U.S. Ski Team stars alongside the world’s best competing in downhill, super G and giant slalom.

“The start to the Olympic season is always an exciting time for our athletes and our fans,” said Calum Clark, Vice President, Events at U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “Killington and Beaver Creek are both very strong event partners and advocates for alpine ski racing. They will put on world class events showcasing our U.S. Ski Team stars as they begin their journey to the 2018 Games.”

The FIS Freestyle World Cup returns to Deer Valley Resort, Utah Jan. 10-12 for an action-packed week of moguls and aerials. This year’s event will feature two moguls competitions and one aerials, with events taking place at night under the lights. From there, the aerialists will move on to Lake Placid, New York for a pair of events at the Olympic Jumping Complex Jan. 19-20. The aerials Olympic team will be announced after the conclusion of the event.

“The Olympic legacy at both Lake Placid and Deer Valley is always an inspiration to our U.S. Ski Team athletes and the international field,” said Clark. “These venues are some of the best in the world and we can expect to see amazing performances with Olympic spots on the line.”

In addition to the domestic alpine and freestyle events, U.S. Ski & Snowboard will announce the schedule for the 2017-18 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix, the official Olympic qualification series for snowboarding and freeskiing, in June.

2017-18 USA ALPINE AND FREESTYLE WORLD CUP SITES

Killington Resort – Nov. 25-26

After a successful event in 2016, Killington has established itself as one of the premier locations for the women’s alpine World Cup. Owned by U.S. Ski & Snowboard partner POWDR, Killington is one of the premier resorts in the country and close to major eastern metropolitan markets. Powdr has produced World Cup events in the past at other resorts in its portfolio and has significant experience executing large-scale races.

Beaver Creek Resort – Dec. 1-3

Beaver Creek has proven throughout its history of hosting World Cups that it can stand the test of a world premier alpine event. Pulling in viewers from all over the world, it’s home to one of the most difficult downhill courses where skiers face vertical drops as extreme as 757 meters. The events hosted here are many of the American ski racers’ favorite stop on the World Cup tour.

Deer Valley Resort – Jan. 10-12

Home to the 2002 Olympic Winter games, Deer Valley’s elite reputation draws in people to its world class venues. Deer Valley will be the site for moguls and aerials at the 2019 World Championships for freestyle, freeskiing and snowboarding in Park City. The easy access to the mountain pulls in up to 5,000 spectators, making it the biggest stop on the World Cup tour.

Lake Placid – Jan 19-20

As host of the 1980 Olympic Winter Games, Lake Placid is another World Cup stop with Olympic ties. The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex and Whiteface Mountain will combine to host moguls and aerials competitions. The Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid is home to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Elite Aerial Development Program, which has produced multiple World Cup champions, including Mac Bohonnon, Kiley McKinnon and Ashley Caldwell.