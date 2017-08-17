Last year, 30,000 people showed up and VIP tickets sold out in 6 hours. This year, it’s probably going to be bigger.

Killington Resort,, announced that tickets for the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup will go on sale Thursday, September 7 at 9:00 a.m. ET at www.killington.com. Taking place November 25-26, the World Cup will once again bring the women’s giant slalom and slalom races to Vermont and is expected to attract U.S. Ski Team superstar Mikaela Shiffrin to compete against the best women’s technical alpine skiers in the world.

“Last year, VIP and Grandstand tickets sold out in less than a day, showing the incredible passion the Northeast has for world class alpine skiing,” said Michael Solimano, President and General Manager of Killington Resort. “We are thrilled to once again offer free-access viewing areas so that we can hopefully surpass 2016’s immense crowd. The Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Killington is poised to become a Thanksgiving tradition that ski racing lovers will not want to miss.”

In November 2016, Killington shattered all expectations when it hosted the first Alpine World Cup event in the eastern US in 25 years. The inaugural World Cup Weekend at Killington drew an estimated 30,000 spectators, prompting U.S. Ski and Snowboard to propose a two-year agreement for Killington Resort to host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in 2017 and 2018.

“We’re thrilled to have the World Cup return to Killington and the East Coast,” said Herwig Demschar, chair of Killington’s World Cup Local Organizing Committee and VP of International Business Development at POWDR. “The World Cup is a special event that we want everyone to be able to take part in and enjoy. This is a party that you do not want to miss!”

In addition to the ticketed sections, Killington will once again offer plenty of free-access viewing areas to provide anyone who wishes to spectate with the opportunity to watch the World Cup action up close and in-person. The event will also feature a lively festival with entertainment throughout the weekend.

A new addition to the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Killington is the creation of a charitable committee founded by the Killington Mountain School that will work through Killington Resort in various ways including providing support for athlete housing and VIP events and benefit local and regional youth ski development programs throughout the Northeast. The “Killington World Cup Committee” (KWCC) was created to support the Women’s World Cup at Killington and to benefit local and regional youth development programs to support athletes in their quest to compete at the highest levels of the sport, as well as organizations that facilitate competition and training infrastructure in the Northeast and increase participation in winter sports competitions throughout the region. A portion of the proceeds from the VIP and Premier Grandstand ticket levels will benefit the KWCC in awarding grants to deserving recipients.

Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday events are sold separately. Ticket offerings for 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup at Killington events include:

VIP Tickets – $500

VIP tickets provide access to a heated tent at the Roaring Brook Umbrella Bar and offer an unmatched vantage point of the course, along with televisions live-streaming the full event. The VIP package includes continental breakfast, gourmet lunch and a deluxe premium open bar. Additionally, VIP tickets provide preferred parking close to the race venue and a World Cup commemorative item, plus a Killington adult lift ticket voucher for the 2017-18 winter season that can be redeemed without restriction. VIP packages are extremely limited each day of the World Cup and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Killington World Cup Committee.

SuperFan Level – $110

The SuperFan package includes standard Grandstand tickets, along with a World Cup commemorative item and a Killington adult lift ticket voucher for the 2017-18 winter season that can be redeemed without restriction.

Premier Grandstand – $100

New for the 2017 World Cup, Premier Grandstand offers guaranteed access to the highest five rows of the grandstands at the base of Superstar trail, providing one of the best vantage points of the course. Premier Grandstand tickets are extremely limited in quantity and a portion of the proceeds benefit the Killington World Cup Committee.

Grandstand – $35

Ticketed Grandstands are located at the base of the Superstar trail, adjacent to the race course, and are general admission for all rows except the top five. The grandstand provides an elevated view of the race course, along with two jumbo screens broadcasting top-to-bottom race coverage. Limited accessible seating access is available in the front row of the grandstand. Grandstand tickets also include a commemorative World Cup access pass.

General Admission – Free

In addition to the four ticket offers, there will also be plenty of free access viewing space for all fans to enjoy. The free area provides standing room access near the base of the Superstar trail and along the run with two jumbo screens for viewing the full race course.

Free parking and shuttles will be available around Killington Resort, however attendees can purchase a preferred parking pass for guaranteed parking in the K-1 parking bays. Preferred parking passes can be purchased for $45 when tickets go on sale at www.killington.com.