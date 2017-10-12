It’s gonna be a party. And a big one.

Killington Resort released its lineup on October 11 of top bands, movie premieres and schedules for the 2017 Audi FIS World Cup women’s slalom and giant slalom events, to be held over Nov. 24-26. New this year will be a bib presentation with the athletes on Friday and a 10 am start both days to allow spectators to get situated.

“Combining top-notch entertainment with one of the world’s most premier ski racing events makes for an amazing, party-like weekend at Killington for families and fans of all ages,” said Mike Solimano, President and General Manager of Killington Resort. “We are thrilled Dispatch will headline our full weekend of World Cup Race festivities and hope the public comes out to enjoy the concerts, movie premiers, opening parades, fireworks, our unique dining experiences and autograph signings, in addition to the women’s giant slalom and slalom races.”

Dispatch, who formed while attending Vermont’s Middlebury college will headline the event with a free concert on Saturday, Nov. 25. New this year and, in addition to an already action-packed, fun-filled weekend, Killington Resort and the Audi will host a free concert on Friday, Nov. 24 featuring Troy Ramey, originally from Woodstock, VT, and best known for soaring through season 12 of the hit singing competition “The Voice.”

Killington’s Snowshed Base Lodge will host two separate movie premiers throughout the weekend, including new releases from Teton Gravity Research and Warren Miller Entertainment showcasing extreme snow sports and thrilling cinematography, with proceeds from Friday and Saturday’s showings benefiting the Pico Ski Club and Killington Ski Club respectively.

The World Cup Expo Village, located at the K-1 Base Area, will feature over 40 unique sponsors, ranging from artisan Vermont craft and food vendors to the latest ski industry hardware and technology companies. Opening parades on both Saturday and Sunday will feature youth racers marching with their ski clubs carrying participating nations’ flags’ culminating in the finish area to kick off the competition each day. Killington expects more than 1,000 youth racers both days with Vermont ski clubs featured on Saturday and ski clubs from all over the Northeast joining Sunday.

Schedule of Events

Friday, November 24, 2017

Expo Village Open – 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. – K-1 Base Area

Free Concert by Troy Ramey – 4:00 p.m. – Expo Village K-1 Base Area

Athlete Presentation – 5:45 p.m. – Expo Village K-1 Base Area

Fireworks – Immediately following athlete presentation – Expo Village K-1 Base Area

Teton Gravity Research Movie Premier “Rogue Elements” – 7:00 p.m. – Snowshed Base Lodge

Saturday, November 25, 2017

Expo Village Open – 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – K-1 Base Area

VIP Area Open – 8:00 a.m. – Roaring Brook Umbrella Bar

Opening Parade – 8:45 a.m. – Expo Village, K-1 Base Area

Giant Slalom Run 1 – 10:00 a.m. – Superstar Trail

Giant Slalom Run 2 – 1:00 p.m. – Superstar Trail

Free Concert by Dispatch – Immediately following second race runs – K-1 Base Area

World Cup Official Post Party – 6:00 p.m. – Wobbly Barn Nightclub

Warren Miller Movie Premier “Line of Descent” – 7:00 p.m. – Snowshed Lodge, Killington Resort

Sunday, November 26, 2017

Expo Village Open – 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. – K-1 Base Area

VIP Area Open – 8:00 a.m. – Roaring Brook Umbrella Bar

Opening Parade – 8:45 a.m. – Expo Village, K-1 Base Area

Slalom Run 1 – 10:00 a.m. – Superstar Trail

Slalom Run 2 – 1:00 p.m. – Superstar Trail

The general public is invited to view the women’s giant slalom and slalom races from free general admission areas or from the grandstands as a limited number of premium grandstand tickets remain available when Killington hosts the Alpine World Cup event for the second year in a row. The free viewing areas will accommodate approximately 12,000 spectators and Killington will provide free parking and an enhanced shuttle system for event spectators during the weekend. Appropriate attire for winter weather is recommended for the outdoor venue, including sturdy waterproof shoes and multiple layers. No pets, lawn chairs or coolers will be permitted in the Expo Village.

Please visit www.killington.com/worldcup for 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Information and the Entertainment Lineup*