These 10 events offer fun for the whole family. For more about New Year’s Eve revelry, be sure to check your local mountain’s event page. There are plenty of parties and live music events throughout ski country slated for the New Year.

Dec. 21 | Winter Solstice Celebration, Smugglers’ Notch Resort

Celebrate the solstice with a special performance by Vermont fire performers Cirque de Fuego, Burlington Taiko, fireworks and a parade.

Dec. 22 | Rikert Nordic Fatbike Roundup, Ripton

A day of group rides on the Rikert Trail system. Bring your own fatbike or rent one and join in the fun then celebrate afterward with food, beverages and a warm fire.

22 | Ugly Sweater Party, Sugarbush

Support Toys for Tots by showing up with a wrapped, unopened toy to put under the tree for donation to the UVM Children’s Hospital and Sugarbush will buy your first drink. Sequins, ribbons and fringe will get you in the door where revelry and complimentary appetizers await. Castlerock Pub from 3 to 7 p.m. May all your sweaters be ugly and bright!

Dec. 22 | Winter Wild Race, Magic Mountain

An uphill (and downhill) on-snow event with hiking, running, snowshoeing or skimo races. Compete on skis, boots with traction devices, snowboards or snowshoes before Magic Mountain opens to the public for the day.

Dec. 22-23 | Eastern Cup Opener, Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Catch the 1.3K classic sprint on Saturday and the mass start on Sunday for a U16 and women’s 5K and a 10K for men and masters.

Dec. 22 | Carinthia Classic and Grand Opening of Carinthia Lodge, Mount Snow

Carinthia’s park builders will construct a “plaza-style” park loaded with rails, boxes and an arsenal of unique features that will force athletes to choose their line carefully in this spectator-friendly park competition for a prize of $20,000. Don’t miss the D.J, beer garden and 5 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Carinthia Lodge.

Dec. 27 | First Grommet Jam, Mount Snow

The first of three park competitions for skiers and riders 12 and under at Carinthia Parks. Repeats on January 21 and February 18.

Dec. 28 | Alpine Dinner and Guided Snowshoe Hike, Suicide Six

Enjoy a guided nighttime snowshoe to the summit, where staff will greet you with a fire and a hot beverage, followed by an alpine-inspired dinner at the base.

Dec. 29 | Vermont Institute of Natural Science Family Presentation, Okemo

Have a first-hand encounter with falcons, hawks and owls and learn about these natural predators at the Roundhouse Cafe. Repeats February 19.

Dec. 31 | The TUCK IT! Extreme Skiing Challenge, Magic Mountain

Magic hosts this second annual extreme ski and snowboard race from the top of the mountain to the bottom, at which point skiers and riders’ speeds are measured by a radar gun. The fastest skier/rider wins.