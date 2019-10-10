10 Fun Runs and Harvest Festivals

This weekend is jam-packed with great activities all across ski country in Vermont. Here are our picks for events at ski areas across the state — and this doesn’t even cover the Oktoberfests and beer festivals happening this weekend. For more about those, head to “Vermont’s Seven Best Oktoberfests.”

11 | Killington Mountain School/Killington Ski Club Golf Tournament, Killington

This golf tournament features a scramble format with a barbecue lunch, post-tournament cocktail party and more.

11-12 | 35th Stowe Foliage Arts Festival, Stowe

Head to Topnotchj for crafts by 150 Vermont artisans, great food, beer, wine and samples of craft distilled spirits, chocolates, syrup and more.

11-14 | Columbus Day Weekend, Stratton

Celebrate at Stratton Mountain Resort with a weekend of live music, hay rides, scenic lift rides, mountain top yoga, a brewfest, a chili cook-off and more.

12 | Community Day, Sugarbush

Celebrate autumn with a free festival with pumpkin carving, scenic lift rides, disc golf, hikes, harvest-inspired dining, music, kids’ and all-mountain activities.

12 | Harvest Faire and Taste of Killington, Killington

Catch live music from Beaut Sasser’s Escape Plan, craft beer and family favorites like pumpkin painting, face painting, horse-drawn hay rides, a bounce house and apple launching and stein hoisting.

12 | Rossignol Free Fall Rollerski Race, Jericho

Mansfield Nordic Club and Ethan Allen Biathlon Club host this rollerski race with NENSA. The race loop is 4K long, with U16 athletes doing 2 laps and U18 and older doing 3 laps.

12 | Fall Into Winter, Ludlow

Okemo celebrates the change of seasons with live music, hay rides, games, pumpkin painting, craft vendors, food, seasonal and regional beer tastings, apple cider and hot chocolate. The Adventure Zone will be open for activities. Don’t miss the 10th Annual Big Buzz Chainsaw Festival, happening the same weekend.

12-13 | 46th Annual Harvest Arts & Crafts Show, Mount Snow

Head to Mount Snow and catch more than 50 vendors including local artisans, specialty food makers and more. Admission is free and the event is located in the Main Base Lodge.

13 | North Face Race to the Summit, Stratton

The gondola isn’t the only way to reach the summit for a 360-degree view of fall foliage. The North Face Race to the Summit invites runners to challenge themselves in a 2.18-mile race for over $1,600 in prize money and awards. Are you up for the challenge?

13 | The Mad Dash, Waitsfield

Enjoy a scenic, slightly rolling course along the Mad River. Walk or run a 5K or 10K through the beautiful countryside of the Mad River Valley, on local roads with scenic views, past farms, over a covered bridge and through colorful meadows.

Featured Photo Caption: Suicide Six’s new mountain bike park, opened last summer. Photo courtesy Suicide Six.