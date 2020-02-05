With snow in the forecast, this weekend is the perfect time to hit the slopes in Vermont. From discounted skiing for Moms at Bromley to an epic park competition for kids at Killington, here’s what’s happening across the state.

7 | 17th Annual Mom’s Day Off, Bromley

Show a picture of your kids at the ticket window and ski or ride Bromley all day for a $25 donation to the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center. bromley.com

8 | Lawson’s Finest Beer Lover’s Dinner and Full Moon Snowshoe, Mad River Glen

Join brewer and naturalist Sean Lawson for a full moon snowshoe followed by a dinner paired with Lawson’s Finest brews. Heads up: advanced registration is required to attend this event. madriverglen.com

8 | Tour de Moon with Outdoor Gear Exchange, Sugarbush

Join guides from OGE for a snowshoe or skin up Mt. Ellen to the Glen House for dinner and beverages, followed by an exciting night ski or ride to the base. This event is open to novice backcountry skiers/skinners and experts alike. You must bring your own touring equipment, but demos are available at Outdoor Gear Exchange’s downtown Burlington location. Repeats Feb. 29, March 7, 21 & 28. sugarbush.com

8 | Weston Backcountry & Parlor Skis Demo Day, Sugarbush

Try some of the new splitboards and skis at Mt. Ellen. Parlor will have their whole line-up of skis available to demo, with the exception of the Japow, Heron, and Sparrow. sugarbush.com

8 | Ski to Defeat ALS Day, Jay Peak

The third annual fundraiser to support research into a cure for ALS, with live music from Not Quite Dead from 4-7 p.m. This fundraiser supports the Northern New England Chapter of ALS Association. jaypeakresort.com

8 | Women Only Telemark Ski Clinic, Mad River Glen

Learn to telemark or hone your skills on Mad River Glen’s legendary terrain at this clinic for women, coached by women.

9:30-10:00am Meet as a Group

10:00-12:00pm On Hill Clinic

12:00-1:00pm Lunch

1:00-3:00pm On Hill Clinic

3:00pm End of Day Wrap-up

Repeats March 14. madriverglen.com

8 | Babes in the Woods, Bolton Valley

Backcountry touring clinics for women skiers and riders of all abilities hosted by women guides (including Bolton Valley’s President, Lindsay DesLauriers, Ski Patrol Director Kaitlyn Fowle and Skida founder Corinne Prevot). The event slated for this weekend is SOLD OUT but you can register now for Bolton’s second Babes in the Woods event on March 21 and 22. boltonvalley.com

8 | Mini Shred Madness, Killington

A fun rail jam for groms ages 13 and under. The perfect place to get a feel for what skiing and riding in the park is all about in a light competition setting. If spots are still available, day-of registration will take place 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Participants my pay via check or cash. killington.com

8-9 | 14th Annual Wounded Military Heroes Weekend, Bromley Mountain

The Bart Center hosts a weekend dedicated to veterans who have been wounded in action, giving them the opportunity to ski or snowboard with professional instructors, followed by a reception in the base lodge which is open to the public and is a fundraiser for Bart Adaptive Sports Center. bartadaptive.org/wounded-military-heroes-weekend.html

9 | POSTPONED UNTIL 2021: The SoPo Ranch Slopestyle Contest, Suicide Six

Suicide Six announced this week that The SoPo Ranch Slopestyle Contest will have to wait until next year. Here’s the message from the resort: Darn Punxsutawney Phil has declared early spring — and we are already feeling the effects. Unfortunately, the current sugar snow (while great for downhill skiing & riding) is not the correct building material for our SoPo Ranch Terrain Park and we are at the mercy of the weather. Our team has decided we must postpone this event until next year (hopefully with better snow!) Join us next season for our First Annual Slopestyle Contest!

9 | 11th Annual Sweetheart Nordic Ski Race, Suicide Six

Join in for a fun race on the nordic trails at Woodstock, with a Zak Cup Race as part of NENSA’s annual Nordic race series and an event for youth racers in the morning, followed by a race for adults in the afternoon. suicide6.com

Each winter, Ski Vermont brings some of the state’s top food and drink makers to ski areas across Vermont. The tour highlights the unique products, people and ingredients that make food culture such a big part of skiing here. On these days, you can wander through a wonderland of samples of everything from hard cider to handcrafted chocolates and cheeses.

January 24: Jay Peak Resort | January 25: Burke Mountain

January 28: Mad River Glen | February 8: Killington Resort

February 9: Pico Mountain | February 15: The Quechee Club

February 18: Smugglers’ Notch Resort | February 22: Bromley

Mountain Resort | February 22: Okemo Mountain Resort

February 28: Middlebury Snow Bowl | March 7: Trapp Family Lodge

March 8: Magic Mountain | March 14: Stratton Mountain Resort

March 15: Mount Snow | March 21: Sugarbush Resort

March 22: Bolton Valley Resort

Featured Photo Caption: Skiing under the moonlight. Photo by Nathanael Asaro