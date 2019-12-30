10 Ways to Ring in the New Year

From kids’ activities to late-night dance parties, there are a lot of ways to take in the New Year at Vermont’s many ski areas. Here are ten favorites from resorts around the state. firewo

31 | New Year’s Eve at Sugarbush, Waitsfield

Catch a kids’ torchlight parade in the Welcome Mat kid zone, where kids match up with a coach to lead the parade. Then the professional version runs down Spring Fling, followed by a fireworks display. Catch live music at the Castlerock Pub from The Detonators. sugarbush.com

31 | New Year’s Eve Family Celebration, Mad River Glen

Mad River Glen hosts the ultimate feel-good family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration with a potluck dinner open to all. Got a last name that starts with a letter between A & M? Bring a heavy appetizer, chili, soup or stew. Got a last name that starts with a letter that falls between N and Z? Bring a dessert.

Don’t miss the fireworks and torchlight parade followed by a kids’ movie and celebration for adults at General Stark’s Pub. The mountain asks that participants refrain from sledding.

31 | New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party at Magic Mountain, Londonderry

Reserve a spot at Magic’s annual NYE dinner party at the Black Line Tavern, followed by dinner and dancing to music spun by a live DJ until 1 a.m.

31 | The Roaring Twenties NYE Celebration at the Snow Barn, Mount Snow

Come in costume and dance the night away into the New Year with music from the Conn.-based funk and soul band West End Blend. Don’t miss also a torchlight parade and fireworks at the Main Base Area at 5:45 p.m., the Grand Summit NYE dinner at the Grand Summit Hotel and more.

31 | Family New Year’s Eve Party, Okemo

Celebrate early (at 9 p.m.) with skating, tubing, mountain coaster rides, wagon rides, games and a DJ dance party followed by pizza and fireworks.

31 | New Year’s Eve Celebration, Stratton

Crafts for kids, a torchlight parade, 21 jump salute and fireworks. Head to the special dinner buffet. stratton.com

31 | New Year’s Celebration, Smuggler’s Notch

Catch the Friendly Pirate’s New Year’s Eve Party for kids early, followed by a bonfire, torchlight parade and firework display, then adult karaoke at Bootleggers. smuggs.com

31 | 100 Years Roaring 2020 NYE Ball, Burke

Ring in the new year dressed to impress and ready to dance 2019 away at the Hotel Ballroom, with a roaring 20s and Great Gatsby themed party. Designated drivers may attend for less than half of the ticketed price of $25. skiburke.com

31 | New Year’s Eve at Bolton Valley is Gonna Be Lit!, Bolton

On New Year’s Eve, lifts run from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (with night skiing). A torchlight parade starts at 9 p.m. with fireworks following immediately thereafter. From 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., catch a psychedelic dance party ($10 at the door) with Bow Thayer and Patrick Ross in the James Moore Tavern. Entry includes a midnight toast.

31 | Wobbly Barn New Year’s Eve Party, Killington

Send it into 2020 with the Krishna Guthrie Band from 6-9 p.m., a hard rockin’, folkin’ blues band. Then, catch Evolution X for a performance complete with a light show and a set list featuring hot new music followed by a champagne toast at midnight. Killington will also host a torchlight parade, earlier in the evening.

Featured Photo: This New Year’s Eve, you can night ski at Bolton Valley before heading into the lodge to dance the night away.