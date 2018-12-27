With something for everyone in the family, these fun gatherings will have you celebrating into the New Year.

28 | Alpine Dinner, Suicide Six

Enjoy a guided nighttime snowshoe to the summit, where staff will greet you with a fire and hot beverage, followed by an alpine-inspired dinner at the base. woodstockinn.com

Dec. 29 | Vermont Institute of Natural Science Family Presentation, Okemo

Have a first-hand encounter with falcons, hawks and owls and learn about these natural predators at the Roundhouse Cafe. Repeats February 19. Runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Jackson Gore base area.

Dec. 29 | Film Screening and Social with John Egan, Sugarbush

Join local ski hall of fame inductee and Mad River Valley legend John Egan as he shares some of the best moments from his long career as a pioneering extreme skier and screens one of his favorite films. Runs from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Mountain View Room at Gate House Lodge, Lincoln Peak. Free admission.

Dec. 29 | Never Summer Snowboard Demo, Killington

Test out the latest boards for this season at Killington.

Dec. 30 | Gathering of the Groms, Sugarbush

Sugarbush park crew and freestyle coaches host this free introductory kids clinic at the Lincoln Peak Base area, for little skiers and riders looking to get into the terrain park. Coaches and staff will teach smart style and kids will play games, earn prizes and have fun. Repeats Jan. 5 at Mount Ellen, Feb. 16 at Lincoln Peak, March 2 at Mount Ellen.

Dec. 30 | Warren Miller’s “Face of Winter,” Okemo

In the 69th installment from Warren Miller, veteran and new athletes alike come together to pay tribute to the man who started it all. Runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Jackson Gore Inn.

Dec. 31 | The TUCK IT! Extreme Skiing Challenge, Magic Mountain

Magic Mountain hosts this second annual ski and snowboard race from the top of the mountain to the bottom via Lower Black Line and Hocus Pocus, at which point entrants are speed-timed by radar, with the top three overall highest speeds receiving cash and prizes. This is a real New Year’s Eve Dash for Cash, with no gates. Don’t miss Magic Mountain’s New Year’s Even party at the Black Line Tavern as well.

Dec. 31 | Family New Year’s Eve, Okemo

Midnight arrives early at this event, featuring a magic show, horse wagon rides, bingo games, a pizza party, dance party and trivia. Families can ring in the New Year early with a DJ dance party and still get the kids to bed in time for a full day on the slopes the next day. Starts at 5 p.m.

Dec. 31 | Dinner, Torchlight Parade and Fireworks, Stowe Mountain Resort

Reserve a spot for dinner at Spruce Camp Base Lodge and catch the 7 p.m. firework display and parade from the Spruce Peak Village Center Ice Rink, which will be open until 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Dec. 31 | Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration, Mount Snow

This family-friendly nightclub event features a live D.J. and will take place in the Grand Summit Resort Hotel Ballroom from 10:30 p.m.t to 1 a.m., after the resort’s Family Dinner Party.

Dec. 31 | New Year’s Eve Celebration, Stratton

Check out kids crafts from 6-8 p.m., followed by a firework snowshoe hike to the Mid-Mountain Lodge, then take in the torchlight parade, 21 Jump Salute and fireworks at the Main Base Area at 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 | New Year’s Eve at the Wobbly Barn, Killington

With live music from the JJ Rupp Band, this is bound to be a great night. Expect selections from Lorde, Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars, followed by a champagne toast at midnight. For more wholesome family activities, check out Killington’s torchlight parade and mask making, starting at 3:45 p.m. at Snowshed Base Lodge.

Dec. 31 | Jamie Lee Thurston New Year’s Eve, Bolton Valley

Starting at 9 p.m., a full parade of torch-weilding skiers will flood down the mountain to kick off the annual Bolton fireworks display. After that, doors will open at the Backcountry Ballroom for a performance by Jamie Lee Thurston, followed by a free champagne toast and a big balloon drop at midnight.