When U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced the 2018-19 U.S. Freeski Team on Nov. 12, there were not too many surprises. The team features eight Olympic medalists, including 2018 PyeongChang medalists David Wise (Reno, Nev.), Brita Sigourney (Carmel, Calif.),

Alex Ferreira (Aspen, Colo.) and Nick Goepper (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) and, of course, Mount Snow superstar Devin Logan.

And to anyone who has been following freeskiing, seeing 2018 Olympic team member Caroline Claire of Manchester return was no surprise either. Claire, of Manchester Center Vt. , is joined this year though by a current SMS student, Mac Forehand of Winhall, Vt. In August, Forehand won the big air ski competition in the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Cadrona, New Zealand. In 2020, big air skiing will be part of the Olympics for the first time. Claire has also excelled at big air. Both currently train at Carinthia Parks at Mount Snow.

“We have a great mix of experienced veterans and newcomers on the team this season,” said U.S Freeski and Snowboard Halfpipe, Slopestyle and Big Air Head Coach Mike Jankowski. “After a successful Olympics in 2018, these athletes are aiming to continue the momentum into 2019.”

In addition to the PyeongChang Olympic medalists, there is also a long list of Sochi Olympic medalists bringing a wealth of competition experience and knowledge to the table including Gus Kenworthy (Telluride, Colo.), Maddie Bowman (S. Lake Tahoe, Calif.), Devin Logan (West Dover, Vt.), and Joss Christensen (Park City, Utah). Also, capping off a long list of stars and coming off an incredibly successful training camp in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, is Maggie Voisin (Whitefish, Mont.) – the 2018 X Games slopestyle gold medalist – who, after just missing the podium in PyeongChang, will be a force to reckon with this season.

The 2018-19 season features a range of high profile events on the freeski circuit including X Games, Dew Tour and numerous rounds of the FIS World Cup. These World Cup events include two Toyota U.S. Grand Prix events taking place at Copper Mountain Dec. 5-8, 2018, and Mammoth Mountain Ski Area March 4-9, 2019. Copper will host the season opener of the FIS World Cup freeski and snowboard halfpipe competition, while Mammoth will host slopestyle and halfpipe FIS World Cup competition.

Highlighting the season, the 2019 FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships Feb. 1-10 will offer a rare opportunity for U.S Freeski Team athletes to go for glory on their home soil in U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s home state of Utah.

“We have a really talented group of athletes and coaches that are ready to get the season started,” said U.S. Freeski and Snowboard Director Jeremy Forster. “It will be an exciting season with the World Championships in Utah, and the inclusion of big air as a new Olympic competition.”

U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes have a strong history of performing at their very best at recent FIS World Championships. At the 2017 World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, U.S. athletes collected six gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals across all disciplines. More specifically, Aaron Blunck (Crested Butte, Colo.) is the defending halfpipe champion and McRae Williams (Park City, Utah) is the defending slopestyle champion. In addition, Alex Ferreira is the 2018 World Cup halfpipe champion. The U.S. Freeski Team will look to continue that success heading into the 2018-19 season.

2018-19 U.S. Freeski Team

(Hometown; Club; USASA Series; Birthdate)

HALFPIPE

Pro Team

Men

Aaron Blunck (Crested Butte, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 4/12/96)

Lyman Currier (Boulder, Colo.; Winter Park Freeski Team; Rocky Mountain Series; 8/28/94)

Alex Ferreira (Aspen, Colo.; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Aspen/Snowmass Series; 8/14/94)

Birk Irving (Winter Park, Colo.; Winter Park Freeride Team; Rocky Mountain Series; 7/26/99)

Gus Kenworthy (Telluride, Colo.; Telluride High School; Southwest Colorado Series; 10/1/91)

Taylor Seaton (Avon, Colo.; 7/16/90)

David Wise (Reno, Nev.; 6/30/90)

Torin Yater-Wallace (Basalt, Colo.; Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club; Aspen/Snowmass Series; 12/2/95)

Women

Maddie Bowman (S. Lake Tahoe, Calif.; Sierra-at-Tahoe Education Foundation; South Tahoe Series; 1/10/94)

Annalisa Drew (Andover, Mass.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 5/28/93)

Devin Logan (West Dover, Vt.; Mount Snow Academy; Southern Vermont Series; 2/17/93)

Brita Sigourney (Carmel, Calif.; Intermountain Series; 1/17/90)

Carly Margulies (Mammoth Lakes, Calif.; Mammoth Mountain Freeski Team; Unbound Series; 12/24/97)

Rookie Team

Men

Jacob Beebe (Bend, Ore.; Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation; Big Mountain West Series; 6/15/99)

Hunter Hess (Bend, Ore.; Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation; Central Oregon Series; 10/01/98)

Jaxin Hoerter (Breckenridge, Colo.; Rocky Mountain Series; 7/17/00)

Dylan Ladd (Lakewood, Colo.; Winter Park Competition Center; Rocky Mountain Series; 8/29/01)

Sammy Schuiling (Steamboat Springs, Colo.; Ski & Snowboard Club Vail; Rocky Mountain Series; 7/16/00)

Women

Anna Gorham (Bend, Ore.; Central Oregon Series; 7/22/00)

Abigale Hansen (June Lake, Calif.; Mammoth Mountain Freeski Team; Unbound Series; 5/26/98)

Svea Irving (Winter Park, Colo.; Winter Park Freeride Team; Rocky Mountain Series 2/27/02)

Eileen Gu (San Francisco, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team; North Tahoe Series; 3/09/03)

SLOPESTYLE/BIG AIR

Pro Team

Men

Bobby Brown (Denver, Colo.; Rocky Mountain Series; 6/5/91)

Joss Christensen (Park City, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard; 12/20/91)

Nick Goepper (Lawrenceburg, Ind.; Hanley Consulting Inc.; Rocky Mountain Series; 3/14/94)

Alex Hall (Salt Lake City, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 9/21/98)

Gus Kenworthy (Telluride, Colo.; Telluride High School; Southwest Colorado Series; 10/1/91)

Colby Stevenson (Park City, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 10/3/97)

McRae Williams (Park City, Utah; Intermountain Series; 10/13/90)

Women

Caroline Claire (Manchester Center, Vt.; Stratton Mountain School; Southern Vermont Series; 2/2/00)

Julia Krass (Hanover, N.H.; Park City Ski and Snowboard; New Hampshire Series; 6/7/97)

Devin Logan (West Dover, Vt.; Mount Snow Academy; Southern Vermont Series; 2/17/93)

Darian Stevens (Missoula, Mont.; Missoula Freestyle Ski Team; 10/29/96)

Maggie Voisin (Whitefish, Mont.; Park City Ski and Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 12/14/98)

Rookie Team

Men

Willie Borm (Chaska, Minn.; Midwest Freeskiing Association; 5/21/97)

Mac Forehand (Winhall, Vt.; Stratton Mountain School; Southern Vermont Series; 8/4/01)

Cody LaPlante (Truckee, Calif.; Squaw Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team; North Tahoe Series; 2/15/02)

Richard Thomas (Orono, Minn.; Midwest Freeskiing Association; Upper Midwest Snow; 8/16/01)

Women

Marin Hamill (Park City, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 4/5/01)

Rell Harwood (Park City, Utah; Park City Ski and Snowboard; Big Mountain West Series; 6/1/01)

Eileen Gu (San Francisco, Calif.; Squaw Valley Ski Team; North Tahoe Series; 3/09/03)

Grace Henderson (Madbury, N.H.; Waterville Valley BBTS; New Hampshire Series; 4/28/01)