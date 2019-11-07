Here’s what’s happening across the state this weekend.

7 | 7th Annual Backcountry Forum, Rochester

Forum doors open at 6 p.m. for potluck, bar and vendor fair. At 7 p.m., there will be a presentation from the Catamount Trail Association and its various chapters across the state about new trail and backcountry updates and projects for this winter. Then, at 7:30 p.m., catch the film premier of Leave Nice Tracks: the State of Vermont’s Backcountry followed by an awesome ski gear raffle. The event will be at Pierce Hall Community Center.

9 | Bolton Valley Skate Park & Bowl Competition, Bolton

The indoor skate park at Bolton Valley hosts a day of youth park competititons early with adult competitions to follow. Expect a DJ’d after-party into the night.

9-10 | Backcountry and Bluegrass, Rochester

The Rochester Area Sports Trail Alliance hosts two days of backcountry trailwork in the Braintree Mountain forest, shaping up ski glades for this winter. On Saturday, Beg Steal or Borrow will play a free concert for trail volunteers at the Chandler Center for the Arts. Pro tip: volunteer trailwork is a great way to boost your POW karm!

9-10 | Waitsfield Ski & Skate Swap, Waitsfield

The Waitsfield Ski & Skate Swap celebrates its 40th year this weekend. It’s a great place to find used kids’ racing gear, a great telemark setup or just about any other piece of gently used ski gear you can imagine. Runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Waitsfield Elementary School. Drop off consignment Nov. 8 from 4-7 p.m.

Featured Photo Caption: Emily Johnson (near) and Cricket Fellows McCusker (far) ski the glades at Brandon Gap. Cut by RASTA, they were the first sanctioned backcountry ski terrain on National Forest land in the United States. Photo by Brian Mohr/Ember Photography