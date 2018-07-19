From obstacle courses to mountain bike festivals, there’s plenty to do in the Green Mountains this weekend.

July 27-29 | Vermont Mountain Bike Association Fest, West Windsor

This year’s annual festival of all things beer, gears and bikes will run at Ascutney Basin. Check out VMBA’s website for the full schedule of clinics, group rides and lessons. There are tutorials for everyone from experts to groms and adult beginners. There’s also yoga, a beer garden, group rides, live music and an epic community meal. Be sure to check out our story in last summer’s issue about the festival and how it got its start. Get the schedule here.

July 28 | Red Line Scramble, Magic Mountain

Looking for a challenge? Check out this “extremely difficult” one-mile, point-to-point foot race up the Red Line ski trail at Magic Mountain. The course is technical, with 1,500 feet of vertical climbing.

July 29 | Mansfield Double-Up, Stowe

This 11-mile endurance race gains 5,500 feet of elevation and features ladders, no-fall traverses and alpine tundra on Mt. Mansfield. Whoa.

July 27 | The Kids Adventure Games, Trapp Family Lodge

This obstacle course race for kids offers fun but safe challenges, from ropes courses and rock climbing to mountain biking. Kids are offered a kid-friendly map of the course and challenged to work as a team to navigate obstacles.