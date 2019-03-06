This weekend, Vermont resorts are hopping. With four big events in the extreme skiing and riding categories like the Castlerock Extreme and Magic Mountain’s Master of the Mountain Biathlon event, there are plenty of opportunities for serious skiers and riders to show what they’ve got. Be sure to check out the live music and performances by top-notch snowboarders at the Annual Vermont Open.

7-10 | 7th Annual Vermont Open Music and Snowboard Festival, Stratton

This annual celebration of all things snowboarding features live music and an epic rail jam open to riders of all ages and abilities for a prize purse of over $20,000. The weekend-long celebration kicks off Thursday night with DJ Nook n’ Kranny at Green Door Pub, followed by a retro halfpipe competition and rail jam on Friday. Catch the slopestyle competition Saturday followed by a Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament and live music from The Ghost of Paul Revere on Saturday night at Grizzly’s. Sunday is the banked slalom.

9 | 22nd Annual Castlerock Extreme, Sugarbush

Expert skiers and riders ages 15 and up can test their skills in this competition on Sugarbush’s infamous Castlerock liftline. Charge the cliffs and drops to compete for prizes in the Big Air category, as well as first, second and third place for men an women in the overall category. $330 cash prize for first place. Registration closes March 7 at 11:59 p.m.

9 | 2nd Annual Master of the Mountain Biathlon, Magic Mountain

This competition, sponsored by Miller High Life, sends skiers for one extreme run down all of the Black Line ski trail, from the top of the mountain to the bottom. The first half of the race is an extreme ski competition and the second half is a Giant Slalom course. The fastest time wins, with time deducted for freeski scoring/tricks. Be sure to stick around for live music from The Big Takeover, an awesome, high energy reggae band with a full horn section.

9-10 | Flyin’ Ryan Memorial IFSA National FWQ2 Competition, Mad River Glen

Test your mettle on some of the East Coast’s most challenging terrain in this super fun event on the Ski the East Freeride Tour. Open to all ages, the competition is named in honor of Ryan Hawks with the goal of raising awareness for the Flyin’ Ryan Foundation. The Ryan Hawks Memorial is a both an IFSA 3 Star Junior National Event and an IFSA Adult Freeskiing World Qualifying 2 Star competition.

16 | The Lake Placid Nordic Festival, Lake Placid

Challenge yourself to toe the line with thousands of cross country skiers on the rigorous terrain at Mt. Van Hoevenberg and the Olympic Sports Complex at this epic celebration of all things Nordic skiing. The festival features a variety of events, ranging in length from 3K to 50K. For a taste of the extreme, try the 50K Classic Loppet for beautiful scenery and an incredible racing environment. The course was constructed for the 1980 Olympics, making it one of the most challenging citizen races in the world.

Featured Photo Caption: Noah Ranallo helis off Casterock during the 2017 Castlerock Extreme Challenge, March 20. Photo by Brooks Curran