5 Events for this Weekend

You won’t want to miss these great Vermont races, rides and festivals.

July 20-21 | Vermont Brewers Festival, Burlington Waterfront

Hosted by the Vermont Brewers Association, this festival has run for 26 years. Brewers from more than 56 breweries will share their beers to live music from The Grift, Nico Suave and the Bodacious Supreme, parings and more.

July 21 | Raid Lamoille, Stowe

Cyclists ride approximately 100K (60+ miles) on gravel roads through stunning Vermont countryside in this epic gravel ride. This year’s race features 6,000 feet of climbing and a 50K option.

July 21 | Goshen Gallup, Goshen

Since 1978, runners have converged on the trails at Blueberry Hill Inn and Ski Center in Goshen, Vt. to run and raise maintenance funds. The race offers 5K and 10K distances on some of the most scenic, less-traveled trails the state has to offer. Great views, great surfaces and possibly wild blueberries. Race starts at 4 p.m.

July 21-22 | Vermont 100 Endurance Race, West Windsor

This epic ultra marathon and cross country equestrian race is one of the oldest ultra running races in the country. It’s also one of 5 races in the Grand Slam of Ultra Running. All proceeds benefit Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities participate in outdoor sports.

July 22 | The Glacier Grinder, Killington

The Endurance Society hosts this race, which starts at Skyship Lodge. The society of extreme endurance athletes always delivers challenging adventures. This 40-mile gravel ride looks to be no different. Don’t miss the post-ride BBQ, or the colorful, supportive crowd the group draws.